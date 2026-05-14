Do the King and Queen have a future star? Wood Ditton winner gets chance to show stunning debut was no fluke

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Portcullis already looks like a colt of considerable promise for the King and Queen and the final race of York’s meeting should provide a clearer indication of his true ability.

The son of Frankel out of a French 1,000 Guineas winner caught the eye at Newmarket last month when recording a Racing Post Rating of 93 in the Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes, which in the past has produced Group winners such as Passenger and First Conquest. He takes his next step in the mile novice under a penalty (5.15).

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, the three-year-old was slowly away and showed signs of greenness on his debut, but he pulled impressively clear of the field of ten under Ryan Moore to win by five and a half lengths.

Portcullis: looked like a future star at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Gosdens are chasing a fourth consecutive victory in the race, having most notably landed the contest with Lockinge winner Lead Artist in 2024.

"He's trained well since, he's strengthened and developed," John Gosden said. "He's still a young horse, a little bit inclined to get into a bit of a hurry about things, but we're happy with him.

"It's a nice field. William Haggas has put in a very nice colt who was second to one of ours at Yarmouth. He looked smart that day, so it will be no penalty kick."

William Buick partners Portcullis, whose sternest challenge may well come from the Haggas-trained Weheedd .

How excited should we be about this royal runner?

Ryan Moore was emboldened and the King and Queen are said to be getting a lot of pleasure out of it.

That’s what an impressive winner of the Wood Ditton can do.

With York currently centre stage I should probably give a nod to the Convivial, but most would agree that the Wood Ditton is our most famous maiden and the royal runner Portcullis looked well named as he slammed the door on his rivals at Newmarket’s Craven meeting.

Ryan Moore: partnered Portcullis in the Wood Ditton Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The son of Frankel didn’t do everything right in the race, far from it, but that’s one of the things that make him so exciting, his performance oozing promise as he stretched out for a wide-margin win.

Our team of handicappers were equally impressed, rating the Gosdens’ colt up with the best winners of the race.

We’ll find out more at York, and Weheedd poses a credible threat, but with a St James’s Palace Stakes entry twinkling on the horizon it will be disappointing if he can’t make it 2-2.

Analysis by Richard Russell

Not the only chance for the Gosdens

The Gosdens were in the winner's enclosure on Wednesday with Oaks contender Legacy Link and have several other useful runners on the Friday undercard.

Cheveley Park Stud's So Regal provides the stable with another exciting contender as she steps up in class for the Listed Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes (2.20 ).

So Regal impressed at Newmarket in April Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The three-year-old impressed at Ascot last time and could earn herself a shot at the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot next month if she takes another step forward.

"She came out of her last race well," said Chris Richardson, managing director of owners Cheveley Park Stud. "We’re delighted with how professionally she handled the race, and it’s a big step up against some highly rated competition, but at least we'll know where we're going."

In the same Listed contest, Fashion People lines up under James Doyle for owner Andrew Rosen.

The Mehmas filly is unbeaten in two starts and made a successful seasonal reappearance last month on her first outing on turf. Like So Regal, she holds an entry for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The King and Queen also have the favourite for the 1m2½f handicap (2.55 ) in Warrant Holder .

The four-year-old has been consistent over the past two seasons and, freshly gelded, returns with a first-time tongue-tie.

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