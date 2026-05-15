Rahiebb can mount Yorkshire Cup challenge

Speaking of that support for Amiloc in the Yorkshire Cup , let us take a look at one he is set to face.

I spoke to top trainer Roger Varian yesterday for our preview and we discussed his St Leger runner-up Rahiebb , who returns for the first time since that Doncaster defeat.

“Hopefully he can run a good, promising race and give us all a bit of encouragement for the summer ahead," he said. "He should hopefully develop into a Cup candidate.”

Rahiebb had been due to run in the Ormonde at Chester last week but was withdrawn amid the uncertainty surrounding the ground.

That may not prove a bad thing, though, as York could play more to his strengths, and he finished second at this meeting last year.