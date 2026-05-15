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Dante festival LIVE: money comes for big-race favourite on Yorkshire Cup day - plus significant non-runner in key Saturday race
Summary
- ITV hosts a six-race schedule on the third and final day of the Dante meeting
- The feature race on the card is the Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (4.05), which sees a clash between St Leger seconds Amiloc and Rahiebb
- Ten go to post for the Marygate Fillies' Stakes (3.30), with nine of the field last time out winners
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- ITV hosts a six-race schedule on the third and final day of the Dante meeting
- The feature race on the card is the Boodles Yorkshire Cup Stakes (4.05), which sees a clash between St Leger seconds Amiloc and Rahiebb
- Ten go to post for the Marygate Fillies' Stakes (3.30), with nine of the field last time out winners
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Rahiebb can mount Yorkshire Cup challenge
Speaking of that support for Amiloc in the Yorkshire Cup, let us take a look at one he is set to face.
I spoke to top trainer Roger Varian yesterday for our preview and we discussed his St Leger runner-up Rahiebb, who returns for the first time since that Doncaster defeat.
“Hopefully he can run a good, promising race and give us all a bit of encouragement for the summer ahead," he said. "He should hopefully develop into a Cup candidate.”
- 'I don't think we've got to his ceiling' - can Rahiebb put down a staying division marker in the Yorkshire Cup?
Rahiebb had been due to run in the Ormonde at Chester last week but was withdrawn amid the uncertainty surrounding the ground.
That may not prove a bad thing, though, as York could play more to his strengths, and he finished second at this meeting last year.
Amiloc tightens grip on Yorkshire Cup betting
Amiloc has pulled further clear at the head of the betting for this afternoon’s Yorkshire Cup, with Ladbrokes cutting the Ralph Beckett-trained four-year-old to even-money (from 6-4 last night).
The stayer heads the market for the Group 2 contest at York ahead of Rahiebb, who is next best at 7-2, while Furthur is 8-1.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Amiloc has been given a boost ahead of this afternoon’s big one at York and we would not be surprised to see him go off odds-on at this rate.”
Amiloc is already odds-on with some firms at 10-11.
Ladbrokes: Evens Amiloc, 7-2 Rahiebb, 8-1 Furthur, 9 Epic Poet, 10 Al Nayyir, 16 Tarriance, 125 Deira Mile
Lockinge excitement just around the corner
Luckily for us, we do not have much time to be sad about York being nearly over because tomorrow brings Group 1 action from Newbury with the BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes (3.35).
If you have some time before racing kicks off at York, check out this piece from my colleague Dan Alexander, who has assessed the strengths and weaknesses of the leading contenders for tomorrow’s big race.
Royal runner Portcullis back in action
Portcullis returns in York’s final race, the Darley EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (5.15), as he bids to build on his winning debut from last month.
You can read all about him below.
ITV cameras head to York and Newbury this afternoon
ITV Racing is on air from 2pm to 5pm on ITV1 this afternoon with six races set to be shown live from York and Newbury.
York
- 2.20 - Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes (Listed)
- 2.55 - Knights Solicitors Handicap
- 3.30 - EBF Marygate Stakes (Listed)
- 4.05 - Boodles Yorkshire Cup (Group 2)
- 4.40 - Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Stakes (Handicap)
Newbury
- 2.40 - Titan Wealth Handicap
Not to step away from today’s racing, but we have had a significant non-runner in tomorrow’s Trade Nation London Gold Cup Handicap at Newbury.
The John and Thady Gosden-trained My Love Is King was withdrawn on the basis of a self certificate and had been around the 11-4 favourite at the time of the non-runner announcement.
A few non-runners to note
A few non-runners to keep an eye on for this afternoon’s ITV Racing:
- 2.40 - Max Mayhem
- 2.55 - Divine Knight, Empire Of Light
- 4.40 - Believeinmenow
WATCH: Preview for day three at York
Our top duo on course, Matt Rennie and David Carr, have given a short preview of today’s racing at York.
Watch below.
The weather may be mixed, but the ground is not
Where I am in London, the weather has been doing very British things over the past few days. I think I put my washing in and out about six times yesterday as it battled hail, wind and rain.
But what does that mean for conditions at the tracks? Here is the latest going update from around the grounds.
- York: Good
- Newbury: Good
- Newmarket: Good
- Leopardstown: Good
It seems the tracks have all received the “good” memo.
Get involved and send us your thoughts
I want to hear from you!
What did you make of the Dante yesterday and do you have a Derby pick?
Any strong fancies for today? Do you think Amiloc wins the Yorkshire Cup?
Get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Yorkshire Cup headlines a strong final day on the Knavesmire
What is on the agenda for today?
The feature race comes at 4.05 with the Group 2 Boodles Yorkshire Cup, in which the Ralph Beckett-trained Amiloc is the hot favourite.
He faces no easy task, mind, with the likes of Rahiebb, Furthur and Al Nayyir among the opposition.
There are also two Listed contests on the card: the Marygate Fillies’ Stakes (3.30) and the Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes (2.20).
Andrew Balding stole the show on Thursday
Before we get stuck into today, I think it is worth revisiting what we saw yesterday in the Dante and Middleton Stakes.
Juddmonte and Andrew Balding threw an Item into the Derby picture, quite literally. Item was cut to 6-1 for the Epsom Classic after his commanding Dante success or, as Matt Rennie wrote in his report, a “sublime victory”.
- 'He keeps answering the questions' - Item stays unbeaten and cut to 6-1 for Derby as Juddmonte star again
Before that, See The Fire became the first filly to win back-to-back runnings of the Middleton Stakes, starting a big-race double for Balding. She is certainly not short of speed, that is for sure.
Final-day focus at York as another big Friday awaits
Hello and welcome to the live blog!
We have a cracking day in store with the final day of York’s Dante festival, as well as action from Newmarket, Newbury and, later this evening, some top Flat racing at Leopardstown.
For all the build-up, insight and reaction from today’s racing, stick with us and we will bring it all to you.