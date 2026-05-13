Two of the best

York clerk of the course Anthea Leigh says Friday will be dry Credit: Anthea Leigh

Now, if like me you're not totally familiar with moisture meters and you're wondering what all of that means, fear not – I'm a competent enough journalist I've gone and got us some answers.

I had a quick chat with clerk of the course Andrea Leigh and she explained the moisture meter: "It's just an indication. It's like with a lot of data, the more that we give, the more it makes sense.

"25 per cent moisture is perfect for grass growth, but for us that would be very, very quick. They can be very different [from track to track] because they're affected by different soils and all that kind of stuff, but it's an extra bit of a jigsaw puzzle to go with the GoingStick and our own interpretation."

Anthea Leigh: "There are more sunny intervals tomorrow" Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Leigh expects the field will favour the centre of the course rather than the stands' rail. She said: "I think they'll probably come up the middle. I don't know why the far side is slower at the moment, but we had a real drenching of rain at the beginning of the month, and maybe it's just the way it's draining?

"We don't treat the straight any different, one side to the other, and we did some course renovation work which we do on a rolling programme each winter. This year we've done from the six to the four [furlong markers], and then from the one on past winning posts, so those are the bits that are showing as good to firm.

"History has shown us the track tends to ride a bit easier than it walks."

Leigh added it was currently dry while we were talking but overcast and cloudy and she expects short showers throughout the day.