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Dante festival LIVE: is this rapid all-weather improver set to complete a six-timer on day one of York?
Summary
- ITV hosts a six-race schedule for day one of the Dante festival, beginning with the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap (2.20)
- The day's feature race is the Musidora Stakes (4.05), which is a trial for next month's Betfred Oaks
- Before that, the sprinters take centre stage in the Group 2 Minster Stakes (3.30)
- Wednesday's card at York begins with a 5f novice (1.45)
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- ITV hosts a six-race schedule for day one of the Dante festival, beginning with the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap (2.20)
- The day's feature race is the Musidora Stakes (4.05), which is a trial for next month's Betfred Oaks
- Before that, the sprinters take centre stage in the Group 2 Minster Stakes (3.30)
- Wednesday's card at York begins with a 5f novice (1.45)
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Two of the best
My colleagues Matt Rennie (left) and David Carr (right) have filmed a brilliant little preview of today's action at York. Matt's bet of the day is a 13-2 shot, while David's big fancy is currently a best-priced 6-1!
New and improved
By David Carr at York
There will be no shortage of room for winning owners, trainers and jockeys to celebrate at York this afternoon.
The presentation podium has trebled in size since last season – it will take a hefty syndicate of Sumo wrestlers to fill it now, so even Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore 'lads' will be no problem at all.
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Seven declared for Friday's Yorkshire Cup
The confirmed runners and riders are:
Al Nayyir James Doyle
Amiloc Rossa Ryan
Deira Mile Cam Hardie
Epic Poet Daniel Tudhope
Furthur William Buick
Rahiebb Ray Dawson
Tarriance Colin Keane
Who do you fancy today?
It's an intriguing and deep card today so get in touch by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com and tell us who you fancy – and why ideally, it makes for better blog content!
A handicapper going places
Away from the big races of the day one angle of interest is Ollie Sangster's Al Najashi who runs in the Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap (4.40).
Since qualifying for a handicap mark of 53 he has won five on the bounce on the all-weather, by a combined total of over 25 lengths.
The last of those wins came off 85 at Newcastle on All Weather Championship Finals Day and he turns up here as the second highest rated in the field off 94 with 2,000 Guineas winner Billy Loughnane booked for the ride.
Can he translate that rapid progression to the turf, that is the question?
Rain update from the track
By David Carr at York
Early arrivals at York were greeted by rain and a distinct chill but there has been no change in the official going.
It remains good, good to firm in places and clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "We had 1mm of rain overnight and 0.2mm this morning.
"There is patchy rain forecast all day and a chilly northerly wind."
But things are expected to improve as the meeting goes on because Leigh added: "On Thursday we are expecting sunny intervals and just light showers and Friday should be largely dry."
Just the one non-runner so far
Ed Walker's filly Passing Thought (8) is out of the 4.40, the Conundrum Hr Consulting Handicap. She was taken out on a vets certificate due to being lame.
We do also have a non-runner for Thursday's action. Simon & Ed Crisford's Fairy Glen has been taken out of tomorrow's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (3.30) on a self certificate due to a bruised foot.
What does all that information mean?
Now, if like me you're not totally familiar with moisture meters and you're wondering what all of that means, fear not – I'm a competent enough journalist I've gone and got us some answers.
I had a quick chat with clerk of the course Andrea Leigh and she explained the moisture meter: "It's just an indication. It's like with a lot of data, the more that we give, the more it makes sense.
"25 per cent moisture is perfect for grass growth, but for us that would be very, very quick. They can be very different [from track to track] because they're affected by different soils and all that kind of stuff, but it's an extra bit of a jigsaw puzzle to go with the GoingStick and our own interpretation."
Leigh expects the field will favour the centre of the course rather than the stands' rail. She said: "I think they'll probably come up the middle. I don't know why the far side is slower at the moment, but we had a real drenching of rain at the beginning of the month, and maybe it's just the way it's draining?
"We don't treat the straight any different, one side to the other, and we did some course renovation work which we do on a rolling programme each winter. This year we've done from the six to the four [furlong markers], and then from the one on past winning posts, so those are the bits that are showing as good to firm.
"History has shown us the track tends to ride a bit easier than it walks."
Leigh added it was currently dry while we were talking but overcast and cloudy and she expects short showers throughout the day.
What's the ground like?
Well, officially they are calling it good, good to firm in places with a GoingStick reading of 6.0.
There does appear to be a stands' side bias on the GoingStick, with home straight readings of 5.6 for the far side, 5.9 up the centre and 6.0 on the stands' side.
The rails are on their innermost alignment today, the whole course has been verti drained and there's a moisture meter reading 37 per cent. Today the wind is forecast to be northerly, and 11mph gusting to 26mph, which translates to a stiff headwind.
Today's forecast is given as: "A damp, overcast Wednesday morning with spits of rain. 1mm of rain overnight, making 18.4 mm rain in May. The Met Office forecast for today and tomorrow is frequent blustery showers with sunny spells, occasionally heavy with a risk of thunder.
Big Ascot clues?
The renamed Group 2 Go Local Stores Minster Stakes (3.30) is the most valuable race on the card with £165,000 in prize-money up for grabs and it is sure to have an ante-post impact as well.
The race is a major stepping stone to the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (6f) – and to a lesser extent the King Charles III Stakes (5f) – at Royal Ascot and favourite Time For Sandals was a winner at the royal meeting last year.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to day one of our blog for York's Dante festival 2026.
My name is Stuart and I am here to guide you through all the day's action, talking points, betting moves and fun.
The most important race of the day is arguably the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at 4.05. Last week Amelia Earhart vaulted into Betfred Oaks 5-2 favouritism at Chester and over the weekend Aidan O'Brien's Pouliches winner Diamond Necklace is next best at 8-1.
Also at that price for the Epsom is Musidora favourite Legacy Link, who could lay down a real marker for the Classic today. She faces five rivals in a race which is sure to have ante-post implications.