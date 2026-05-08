Coolmore and Godolphin responsible for two-thirds of the confirmations for Thursday's Dante Stakes at York

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The battle between Coolmore and Godolphin to find the best Betfred Derby contender looks set to continue at York next week after confirmations were made for Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (4.05 ).

Aidan O'Brien has left in four possible runners, with the Ballysax winner and ante-post favourite Christmas Day set to travel to the Knavesmire to enhance his Epsom credentials. He defeated Group 1 winner Pierre Bonnard in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last month.

Christmas Day: one of 12 confirmed for the Dante at York Credit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien could also run Action , who reappeared with a fourth in the Group 3 Classic Trial behind Raaheeb at Sandown last month, the Ballysax fourth Italy and maiden winner Amadeus Mozart .

The latter was last seen finishing second to Godolphin's Maho Bay , who was one of four from the owners to be confirmed for the race. However, he is the favourite for Saturday's Derby Trial (1.58 ) at Lingfield.

Charlie Appleby could instead be represented by Al Zanati , who was second in the Classic Trial, and the 2,000 Guineas ninth King's Trail . Guildmaster , trained by John and Thady Gosden, is the other potential Godolphin runner.

Morshdi is vying for Dante favouritism at 7-2 alongside Christmas Day after being rerouted from Thursday's Dee Stakes at Chester, in which he was a late non-runner due to ground concerns at the track.

The colt shaped with promise when winning the Listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last month and is one of a handful of Derby possibles for William Haggas, who will be represented by Maltese Cross at Lingfield.

Morshdi: winner at Newmarket last time Credit: Edward Whitaker

Of Morshdi, he said: "The Dante is the plan. He's doing fine, and he had a canter this morning."

Other potential Dante runners include Juddmonte's dual winner Item , the Blue Riband Trial winner Saxon Street and Wise Prince .

Desert Crown was the last horse to win the Dante and Derby in 2022.

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes(4.05 York, May 14)

Sky Bet 7-2 Christmas Day, Morshdi, 5 Item, Saxon Street, 6 Al Zanati, 14 King's Trail, 16 Maho Bay, 20 Action, Italy, 33 Wise Prince, 50 Amadeus Mozart, Guildmaster.

Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes confirmations

Action Aidan O'Brien

Al Zanati Charlie Appleby​​

Amadeus Mozart Aidan O'Brien

Christmas Day Aidan O'Brien​​

Guildmaster John and Thady Gosden

Italy Aidan O'Brien

Item Andrew Balding

King’s Trail Charlie Appleby

Maho Bay Charlie Appleby

Morshdi William Haggas

Saxon Street John and Thady Gosden

Wise Prince John and Thady Gosden

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