- More
Coolmore and Godolphin responsible for two-thirds of the confirmations for Thursday's Dante Stakes at York
The battle between Coolmore and Godolphin to find the best Betfred Derby contender looks set to continue at York next week after confirmations were made for Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (4.05).
Aidan O'Brien has left in four possible runners, with the Ballysax winner and ante-post favourite Christmas Day set to travel to the Knavesmire to enhance his Epsom credentials. He defeated Group 1 winner Pierre Bonnard in the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown last month.
O'Brien could also run Action, who reappeared with a fourth in the Group 3 Classic Trial behind Raaheeb at Sandown last month, the Ballysax fourth Italy and maiden winner Amadeus Mozart.
The latter was last seen finishing second to Godolphin's Maho Bay, who was one of four from the owners to be confirmed for the race. However, he is the favourite for Saturday's Derby Trial (1.58) at Lingfield.
- Unbeaten Godolphin runner the star attraction as final fields are confirmed for Lingfield's Derby and Oaks Trials on Saturday
Charlie Appleby could instead be represented by Al Zanati, who was second in the Classic Trial, and the 2,000 Guineas ninth King's Trail. Guildmaster, trained by John and Thady Gosden, is the other potential Godolphin runner.
Morshdi is vying for Dante favouritism at 7-2 alongside Christmas Day after being rerouted from Thursday's Dee Stakes at Chester, in which he was a late non-runner due to ground concerns at the track.
The colt shaped with promise when winning the Listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last month and is one of a handful of Derby possibles for William Haggas, who will be represented by Maltese Cross at Lingfield.
Of Morshdi, he said: "The Dante is the plan. He's doing fine, and he had a canter this morning."
Other potential Dante runners include Juddmonte's dual winner Item, the Blue Riband Trial winner Saxon Street and Wise Prince.
Desert Crown was the last horse to win the Dante and Derby in 2022.
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes(4.05 York, May 14)
Sky Bet 7-2 Christmas Day, Morshdi, 5 Item, Saxon Street, 6 Al Zanati, 14 King's Trail, 16 Maho Bay, 20 Action, Italy, 33 Wise Prince, 50 Amadeus Mozart, Guildmaster.
Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes confirmations
Action Aidan O'Brien
Al Zanati Charlie Appleby
Amadeus Mozart Aidan O'Brien
Christmas Day Aidan O'Brien
Guildmaster John and Thady Gosden
Italy Aidan O'Brien
Item Andrew Balding
King’s Trail Charlie Appleby
Maho Bay Charlie Appleby
Morshdi William Haggas
Saxon Street John and Thady Gosden
Wise Prince John and Thady Gosden
Read this next:
Karl Burke eyes sprinting targets for star filly with potential Albert Einstein clash on the cards
Available exclusively to subscribers to Racing Post+ Ultimate, The Edge is a daily product designed to speed up the form study process without replacing your judgement. It distills Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into a single, focused briefing – so you can get to the decisions that matter, faster. New customers can sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate here, while existing subscribers will need to opt-in to receive The Edge here.
Published on inYork Dante festival
Last updated
- Exciting Gosden colt still on Derby trail despite late Chester withdrawal - plus next race pencilled in for royal winner Portcullis
- York: Kon Tiki emulates Mill Stream to set up more Group 1 dreams for Jane Chapple-Hyam and Peter Harris
- Yorkshire Cup: 'Yard favourite' Rebel's Romance tees up more global trips as Godolphin star narrowly lands thriller
- 'I'm confident she's a Group 1 filly in the making' - Maddy Playle marks your card for day three of the Dante meeting
- 'He's going to improve a lot' - Aidan O'Brien still full of hope for The Lion In Winter despite losing spot as Derby favourite
- Exciting Gosden colt still on Derby trail despite late Chester withdrawal - plus next race pencilled in for royal winner Portcullis
- York: Kon Tiki emulates Mill Stream to set up more Group 1 dreams for Jane Chapple-Hyam and Peter Harris
- Yorkshire Cup: 'Yard favourite' Rebel's Romance tees up more global trips as Godolphin star narrowly lands thriller
- 'I'm confident she's a Group 1 filly in the making' - Maddy Playle marks your card for day three of the Dante meeting
- 'He's going to improve a lot' - Aidan O'Brien still full of hope for The Lion In Winter despite losing spot as Derby favourite