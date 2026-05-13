'A fast, flat track is what he loves' - course specialist Elmonjed strikes in Minster Stakes to set up Group 1 targets

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The sprinting merry-go-round continued when course specialist Elmonjed's long-term plan handsomely paid off in the Minster Stakes to tee up Group 1 targets this summer.

The William Haggas-trained five-year-old was a Listed winner on the Knavesmire last year, but was only ninth on his comeback in last month's Abernant Stakes. However, a return to York helped him bounce back to his best with a length win under William Buick, from what proved a favourable berth in stall one.

Haggas said: "I'm delighted. He's a really tough, genuine horse and loves it here for some reason, which is great. He's gone from handicapping to Listed company, and then we kept him in training to run in this race, to have a shot at a Group 2."

It was a fourth success from six course starts for Elmonjed, who is set to go on his travels in his bid for a triumph at the highest level.

Haggas said: "He's in the Wokingham [at Royal Ascot], but I don't suppose he'd be running in that. I didn't put him in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, so I'd think we'd have a go at the Prix Maurice de Gheest. It's clear a fast, flat track is what he likes.

"He'd have to go for a Group 1 now because he has a Group 2 penalty. We may put him in the July Cup. The Nunthorpe is too sharp for him, so we'll fiddle our way around. The Al Quoz Sprint could be a target next year."

Elmonjed (blue and white cap): goes clear of his rivals in the Minster Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Group 1 winners Kind Of Blue and Regional also bounced back to form when second and third.

Kind Of Blue's trainer James Fanshawe said: "We've had a clear run with him this spring, whereas last year was really messy. He was really well behaved too. He'll go to Ascot if he's in one piece and he'll improve fitness-wise."

Regional's trainer Ed Bethell said: "He was as big as a house in the parade ring and he took a blow at the furlong-pole then stuck his head out. He hit the line well. He'll go straight to Ascot for the six-furlong race [Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes]."

Elmonjed completed a double for Haggas, who also struck with Klassleader in the 1m4f Jorvik Handicap. He booked his ticket for the Sky Bet Ebor in August, for which he is 10-1 with the race sponsors.

"He'll stay and he's qualified now," he said. "It'd take a brave man not to run him again beforehand, which would be the sensible thing to do, but I won't do that. He's rated 90 and if he goes up 5lb he's nearly guaranteed a run."

Dash home

There is no better way to get on someone's right side than by giving them a winner, so Richard Hannon hopes Cut A Dash 's debut success means all is forgiven.

After his colt had looked Royal Ascot material in taking the two-year-old novice by nearly three lengths for Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud, he recounted memories of training his dam Promising.

"She was lovely," the trainer recalled. "Hayley Turner was second on her in a Listed race at Chester behind one of my others called Oh This Is Us. I wasn't very popular that day so hopefully I've made up for it today!

Cut A Dash lands the opening five-furlong novice at York Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I'd love to think we're going somewhere like Ascot and hopefully he'll grow up a lot from this. He'll need to if he's going to do that. He's passed the first test very well and the Prince will be delighted."

Proper plan

Hannon missed out when Dark Thirty , who was sold out of his yard at the Horses In Training Sale for 25,000gns to join John and Sean Quinn last autumn, took the £60,000 6f handicap.

Sean Quinn said: "He was a horse that had rock-solid form at tracks like this and Newmarket and you can't fluke that form. It wasn't a case of having to improve him, it was just a case of having to sweeten him up and hope there was a good day in him. This was the plan."

Neighbourly love

Saffie Osborne struck on her first ride for Richard Hughes when Startled thrillingly landed the 7f handicap.

She said: "He's my neighbour and I thought if it didn't work, it'd be my only ride for him! It ended up very messy when we got onto the main track, but he's done it nicely in the end."

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