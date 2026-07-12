'This race is as old as America' - Doncaster eyes Japan entries and 30,000 crowd for 250th St Leger

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Doncaster has revealed it is looking to Japan for potential entries in the 250th anniversary running of the Betfred St Leger.

It is also about to launch a television advertising campaign, with ticket sales "well ahead" of their usual pace and hopes are high that more than 30,000 people will be on Town Moor for the world's oldest Classic on September 12.

Derby winner Christmas Day is ante-post favourite, with his trainer Aidan O'Brien bidding for a fourth successive win in the race and a tenth overall.

The course is doing its best to stimulate interest worldwide before entries close on August 11 and executive director Rachel Harwood said: "We've spoken to a lot of people and we've done work in France and in Japan to try to bring new overseas runners.

"There's a frisson of excitement about the historic element. We work very closely with the Japan Racing Association because they sponsor the Sceptre Stakes and they run a Doncaster Cup in their country as well. We have a really good relationship with them."

A brochure promoting the Leger has been translated into Japanese and sent to selected trainers in the country.

"If you think of the game Hot and Cold, I'd say we're lukewarm at the moment," said Harwood. "There's still work to be done."

TV campaign

Much closer to home, Yorkshire viewers will soon see a commercial for the Leger which is targeted at the local audience.

"It's about a man going into an art gallery and looking at this big oil painting which has horses on it," said Harwood.

"In the front of it there is a modern 'this is a good artistic interpretation of the St Leger festival' and then a very Yorkshire voiceover says 'It's just a reyt good day out'."

Even before that campaign, tickets are reported to be selling fast for Leger day.

A bumper crowd is expected for the St Leger Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We're well ahead of where we would normally be at this time," said Harwood. "It's a very special day in Yorkshire and the ambition is to have 30,000 here. We were just shy of that when Camelot ran in 2012.

"We do have a photo up from when 100,000 people turned out, they were on both sides of the track and the mines and schools closed. Health and safety wouldn't let us do that any more, but we have opened up the centre of the course with a new enclosure this year. We want people to have a good and comfortable time.

"We've all learned since the pandemic that nobody wants crowded spaces, and if we have 30,000 people we want them to have a comfortable time, so we need to open up the course to give that space."

A clock on course has been counting down to the Leger for many months now and Harwood said: "I've been working on this race for the last two years. It's special, isn't it? This race is as old as America!"

Rachel Harwood: "This race is as old as America!" Credit: Doncaster Racecourse

Betfred St Leger (Doncaster, September 12)

Betfred: 7-2 Christmas Day, 5 Maltese Cross, 7 Pierre Bonnard, 8 Limestone, 10 Benvenuto Cellini, Causeway, 12 bar.

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