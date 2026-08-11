St Leger entries revealed with over half trained by the O'Brien family and Emmet Mullins and Paul Byrne in contention

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With entries in for the final Classic of the season, here's how the field could shape up as Aidan O'Brien goes in search of a fourth straight St Leger crown...

A sixth win in ten years for O'Brien or a victory from elsewhere?

Having won the past three runnings of the race, and boasting nine of the 27 entries for the Group 1 Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on September 12, it is no surprise that Aidan O'Brien has plenty of ammunition near the top of the market.

The trainer is bidding to land the 1m6½f contest for a tenth time and among his entries is Benvenuto Cellini , who finished third in the King George last time. However, it is O'Brien's Derby winner Chri stmas Day who several bookmakers have leading their ante-post markets, and he could test his stamina and Doncaster credentials in York's Great Voltigeur Stakes next week.

Christmas Day: St Leger favourite after winning the Derby Credit: Warren Little (Getty Images)

Pierre Bonnard – who went off second favourite for the Derby and came home third in the Irish Derby — is also likely to feature for Ballydoyle, but Christmas Day's closest challenger at the top of the betting comes from the horse who got closest to him at Epsom, the William Haggas-trained Maltese Cross .

The Sea The Stars colt backed up his fine Epsom effort with a hard-fought success in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris and race sponsors Betfred make him their narrow favourite.

Latest odds

Betfred: 3 Maltese Cross, 10-3 Christmas Day, 6 Pierre Bonnard, 10 Enceladus, 11 Benvenuto Cellini, 12 Point Of Law Ancient Egypt, 14 Montreal, Galiyan, 16 bar

The other six from Ballydoyle

Montreal , last seen third behind Europe's most exciting three-year-old colt, Constitution River, in the Prix du Jockey Club, is an intriguing entry. Likewise the pre-race favourite for the Oaks, Amelia Earhart , is also entered here having lost her way since a promising win at Chester in May.

Amelia Earhart's season has gone awry since winning the Cheshire Oaks Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

They are joined by stablemates Action , Causeway , Piazza San Marco and Port Of Spain in the early entries.

What about Joseph?

The O'Brien challenge does not come solely from one side of the family, with Joseph also entering Enceladus , Cannes , Nil Bua Gan Dua , Highwayman and Limestone .

Of them, Enceladus is possibly the most interesting contender. Unbeaten this year, he followed victory in the King George Stakes at Royal Ascot by landing the Gordon Stakes.

Enceladus leads Joseph O'Brien's challenge

The best of the rest: a royal runner, Amo Racing and Godolphin

The King and Queen cheered home Desert Hero when he finished third in the St Leger in 2023, and they could have another runner in the Classic this year.

Point Of Law has been entered for John and Thady Gosden after impressing when winning the Bahrain Trophy Stakes at Newmarket.

Meanwhile, Amo Racing could be represented by Ancient Egypt after he finished runner-up to Maltese Cross at Longchamp last time.

Do the King and Queen have a chance with Point Of Law? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Andrew Balding's Galiyan was half a length behind the aforementioned Point Of Law in that Newmarket Group 3 and has been entered here.

Godolphin, who last won the contest with Hurricane Lane in 2021, have one runner entered in Del Maro. He was beaten by just a nose when attempting this distance for the first time in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot.

Outsiders include Mullins-Byrne contender

The sky blue colours of Paul Byrne are more usually seen at some of jump racing's biggest festivals, but the ambitious owner could also be represented at Doncaster with new recruit Zia Zabel, who is now in training with Emmet Mullins having last been seen finishing a narrow second to Causeway in a Curragh Group 3 when trained by Natalia Lupini.

Like Christmas Day and several other leading St Leger contenders, he could take in the Great Voltigeur first before the St Leger comes into focus.

Faye Bramley has a runner in Rebel Rocker , the trainer saying the yard is "hopeful" ahead of a tune-up run at Newbury this weekend. "It would have been nice to see him out sooner, but with the ground he hasn’t run, so we’ll see what we’ve got at the weekend," Bramley said.

The finish to the 1m4f handicap at Glorious Goodwood between Infraad and Hatteen caused plenty of controversy when Tom Marquand and Oisin Murphy were taken into a stewards' inquiry, and the pair could be in for a rematch after both being entered.

The second entry stage is on August 24, with runners able to be scratched by noon the following day. Confirmations and supplementary entries, which carry a £50,000 fee, are due on September 7, before final declarations are made on September 10.

St Leger full list of entries

Action Aidan O'Brien

Alderman Richard Hannon

Ancient Egypt Charlie Johnston

Benvenuto Cellini Aidan O'Brien

Cannes Joseph O'Brien

Causeway Aidan O'Brien

Christmas Day Aidan O'Brien

Del Maro Charlie Appleby

Enceladus Joseph O'Brien

Galiyan Andrew Balding

Golden Story Karl Burke

Hatteen Andrew Balding

Highwayman Joseph O'Brien

Infraad William Haggas

Limestone Joseph O'Brien

Maltese Cross William Haggas

Montreal Aidan O'Brien

Nil Bua Gan Dua Joseph O'Brien

Piazza San Marco Aidan O'Brien

Pierre Bonnard Aidan O'Brien

Point Of Law John and Thady Gosden

Port Of Spain Aidan O'Brien

Rebel Rocker Faye Bramley

Superior Choice John and Thady Gosden

Victoire Magique Amy Murphy

Zia Zabel Emmet Mullins

Amelia Earhart Aidan O'Brien

Read more:

Amy Murphy keeps St Leger in mind but Arc weekend remains the main target for progressive Victoire Magique

Royal Ascot hero Enceladus cut to 10-1 for St Leger after straightforward success for Joseph O'Brien

Amo Racing to have first jumper as major operation retain share in ex-Joseph O'Brien Flat horse going hurdling

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