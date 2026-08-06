'It's massive for us' - Doncaster's patience pays off as 250th St Leger becomes a World Pool race

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Doncaster's perseverance has paid off as this year's 250th anniversary running of the Betfred St Leger will be a World Pool race for the first time.

The world's oldest Classic will make its debut in the World Pool on September 12 and be part of a mammoth day of the global pools. It will be alongside races from the opening day of the Irish Champions Festival from Leopardstown and Makybe Diva Stakes day at Flemington in Australia.

Doncaster's clerk of the course, David Attwood, said: "It's something which our team in the head office have been working on for a few years, so for it to come off this year is absolutely fantastic.

"It tops off the busy work we're doing for the meeting and we're excited that the world is going to be able to see Doncaster at its finest. We're absolutely delighted."

Doncaster has already aimed to boost the 250th St Leger by looking to Japan for entries, and the track hopes its card can play a larger role in the World Pool in the future.

"The World Pool is massive for us," Attwood said. "Getting interest from jurisdictions like Hong Kong and Japan is something which we've targeted over the last few years.

"We hope this'll be the start of something very special and as the years go on, we can add more races to the World Pool, which we certainly feel there are some at the St Leger festival which would be of benefit to that."

The World Pool will also make its debut at Haydock a week earlier for its eight-race Betfair Sprint Cup card, before doing the same on Newmarket's Fillies' Mile day on October 9.

Selected races from Newmarket's Sun Chariot Stakes card on October 3 will also return to the World Pool for the first time since 2023.

Read more:

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'This race is as old as America' - Doncaster eyes Japan entries and 30,000 crowd for 250th St Leger

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