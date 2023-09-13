Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
St Leger festival
premium

'I'd be surprised if Ryan didn't ride Continuous' - Aidan O'Brien on his Leger team plus latest on City Of Troy

Ryan Moore and Aidan O'Brien enjoyed a stunning day together at Leopardstown
Aidan O'Brien with Ryan Moore, who is expected to partner Continuous in the St Leger on SaturdayCredit: Patrick McCann

Aidan O'Brien is likely to be triple-handed in his search for a seventh St Leger and expects Ryan Moore to ride impressive Great Voltigeur winner Continuous in the final Classic of the season at Doncaster on Saturday.

Kew Gardens was the last Ballydoyle-based winner of the St Leger in 2018 and O'Brien has also won the Classic with Milan (2001), Brian Boru (2003), Scorpion (2005), Leading Light (2013) and Capri (2017). 

Continuous won both his starts as a two-year-old, but was beaten in the Dante, the Prix du Jockey Club and the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, before scoring at York's Ebor meeting when he stayed on strongly from off the pace in the Great Voltigeur under Moore to beat Castle Way by three and three-quarter lengths. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 13 September 2023Last updated 15:00, 13 September 2023
icon
more inSt Leger festival
more inSt Leger festival