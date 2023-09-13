'I'd be surprised if Ryan didn't ride Continuous' - Aidan O'Brien on his Leger team plus latest on City Of Troy

Aidan O'Brien is likely to be triple-handed in his search for a seventh St Leger and expects Ryan Moore to ride impressive Great Voltigeur winner Continuous in the final Classic of the season at Doncaster on Saturday.

Kew Gardens was the last Ballydoyle-based winner of the St Leger in 2018 and O'Brien has also won the Classic with Milan (2001), Brian Boru (2003), Scorpion (2005), Leading Light (2013) and Capri (2017).

Continuous won both his starts as a two-year-old, but was beaten in the Dante, the Prix du Jockey Club and the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot, before scoring at York's Ebor meeting when he stayed on strongly from off the pace in the Great Voltigeur under Moore to beat Castle Way by three and three-quarter lengths.