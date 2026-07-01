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'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends
Frankie Dettori initially turned down requests to ride in the Betfred Leger Legends race at Doncaster in September before his South Yorkshire neighbour and organiser Paul Dixon talked him into it.
The three-time champion jockey finally decided to come out of retirement when he realised the significance of this year’s charity event at the meeting which will mark the 250th anniversary of the first running of the St Leger.
Last weekend, it was revealed the 55-year-old would take part in the race for his first ride since he retired in Brazil in February and his first in Britain since 2023.
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Published on inSt Leger festival
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