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St Leger festival
premium

'I have no idea where I'm getting a horse from' - Frankie Dettori getting ready for riding return in Leger Legends

Frankie Dettori, pictured at Gavea racecourse in Rio on Thursday
Frankie Dettori: will be back in action at Doncaster Credit: Joao Paulo Cotta/Jockey Club of
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Frankie Dettori initially turned down requests to ride in the Betfred Leger Legends race at Doncaster in September before his South Yorkshire neighbour and organiser Paul Dixon talked him into it.

The three-time champion jockey finally decided to come out of retirement when he realised the significance of this year’s charity event at the meeting which will mark the 250th anniversary of the first running of the St Leger.

Last weekend, it was revealed the 55-year-old would take part in the race for his first ride since he retired in Brazil in February and his first in Britain since 2023.

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Newmarket correspondent

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