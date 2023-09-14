Frankie Dettori to switch rides and partner Arrest in St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday

Frankie Dettori will ride Arrest in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday, a move which sees him make the switch from stablemate Gregory due to soft ground at the track.

Dettori, who has won the race six times, had initially opted to ride Gregory in the final Classic of the season, but with 21mm of rainfall at the course on Tuesday and a further 0.6mm on Thursday morning, the world-famous jockey made his decision to switch.

Kieran Shoemark , who has yet to ride Gregory in a race, will now be onboard the Royal Ascot winner.

Speaking to the Racing Post on Thursday morning, joint-trainer John Gosden said: "Frankie has switched to Arrest because it’s soft ground at Doncaster, particularly down the back."

Dettori, who is preparing for his final British Classic with retirement approaching later this year, has partnered the son of Frankel on six occasions and has won three times. The first of his three victories came in a Sandown maiden, before landing Group 3s in the Chester Vase in May and Geoffrey Freer at Newbury last month.

The legendary rider had also tasted big-race success with stablemate Gregory, having scored in the Group 2 Queen's Vase on his first start aboard the three-year-old son of Golden Horn.

Although the forecast for Doncaster is predominantly dry throughout all four days of the St Leger meeting, there is a possibility of light showers this afternoon alongside occasional sunny intervals.

Paul Barker, clerk of the course, said: "We had a very short shower at about 5.30am and there is still a bit of fine drizzle in the air at the moment, but it's not really amounting to anything. It should pass through and we should start to see some sunny intervals this morning.

"This afternoon, a couple of the weather stations are saying we could have some light rain but nothing of any amount and we might just catch a quick shower. It should then pass through and we should be dry for the rest of the day."

Looking at the forecast over the next few days, Barker added: "Friday looks a very dry, sunny and breezy day with temperatures between 21-22C. It will help the track dry back for racing.

"On Friday evening and into Saturday, a couple of models are saying we could have some showers. Some are saying nothing and others are saying 2mm, but that won't make much of a difference. Saturday is predominately dry with light cloud and occasional sunny spells throughout the day."

