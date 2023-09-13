Racing Post logo
Arrest or Gregory? Gosden leaves the door open for Frankie Dettori to choose last St Leger ride

Frankie Dettori has a choice to make between riding Arrest (left) and Gregory (right)
Frankie Dettori has a choice to make between riding Arrest (left) and Gregory (right)

Thady Gosden has raised the possibility Frankie Dettori could switch from Gregory to stablemate Arrest in the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday after rain changed the going to soft.

Dettori, who has won the race six times, had initially opted to ride Gregory in the final Classic, but with 21mm of rainfall at the course on Tuesday the going has deteriorated and the joint-trainer opened the door for a potential switch.

With Gregory having raced on ground no slower than good on each of his four starts, Dettori may decide to partner Arrest, who has won all three of his races on testing ground, including last month’s Geoffrey Freer.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 13 September 2023Last updated 18:30, 13 September 2023
