William Buick to partner two major British Royal Ascot juvenile hopes as George Boughey unveils huge squad

Coventry Stakes favourite Asadna is one of two fancied George Boughey-trained juveniles who will be partnered by champion jockey William Buick at Royal Ascot when he lines up on the opening day of the meeting.

Buick will also partner leading contender Soprano in the Albany Stakes and both horses were on show as the trainer hosted a gallops morning in Newmarket on Tuesday featuring 20 possible runners for the royal meeting, all sporting numbered saddlecloths for ease of identification.

Boughey stood by the Jockey Club’s watered gallop for a view of next week's candidates, who will bid to emulate his two winners in 2022, Missed The Cut (Golden Gates Stakes) and Inver Park (Buckingham Palace Stakes). The trainer’s rider list was no less impressive with the likes of Buick, Kevin Stott, Ben Curtis, Pat Cosgrave, Connor Planas and Megan Nicholls all on the roster.

William Buick rides Asadna (near side) alongside Charles Eddery on fellow Ascot hope Soprano Credit: JASON BAX / EQUUIS

After watching Asadna, ridden by Buick and Soprano (Charles Eddery) match strides over five furlongs, Boughey said of his team: “Ascot is the Olympics of racing if you like and whether we get one in the back of the net this year we’ll see but I would bite your hand off to get on the board again. This morning has taken a bit of organising but it’s great to have as many as 20 possibles for the meeting and all of the horses seemed to enjoy it.

“The two-year-olds are the shortest prices of the lot and Asadna was very good when we took him to Chelmsford last week, where Oisin Murphy rode him, and William was on him this morning. He’s not showy in the mornings but has an amazing temperament. He worked like a good horse at Chelmsford and Soprano, who goes for the Albany, was upsides him today so it was good work for both.”

The Boughey squad head home after an early morning workout

He added: “William will ride both of them as Charlie Appleby doesn’t have anything for those races. It's great to have him on the big day as usually he has to get off. We’re lucky to have him.”

Megan Nicholls sported a jockey cam on Cadillac , who will bid to go one better than last year in the Listed Wolferton Stakes, and Boughey said: “Cadillac won a handicap the other day at Epsom and looks like a stakes horse again but he wants it to stay quick. In the handicaps, we have Conquistador in the Palace of Holyroodhouse who must have a good chance."

