'Will he be allowed to stay?' - early Royal Ascot start for Mattie Batchelor but fashion choice might pose a problem

Royal Ascot means early starts, but you would have to go some to beat Mattie Batchelor.

'Batch' – as he is widely known in the sport – was at the track in good time on Wednesday for a spot of hospitality, but his day began before 4am when he was installing double glazing in London.

"It's one of my jobs now," says Batchelor, who officially retired from the saddle in January.

He was closely associated with popular half-brothers Carruthers, whom he won a Hennessy Gold Cup on in 2011, and Coneygree, and now works for Chanelle McCoy's health company in a sales position, alongside some corporate entertainment at the races, which might actually be his vocation given his knowledge and gift of the gab.

"It's Lady Bamford's box," the ex-jump jockey proudly claims. "Her horse has a chance today, Random Harvest [in the 3.40]."

Pointed out to Batchelor that Bamford was in the royal procession on Tuesday and that he kept good company, he replied: "Well, everyone likes a bit of rough!"

Mark Heyes: enjoyed the big, bold fashion on Tuesday

Page Fuller, a former weighing room colleague of Batchelor's, is anything but rough and her soft-blue and white flowery dress gets approval from ITV Racing's fashion expert Mark Heyes, who describes it as "beautiful".

He admires Batchelor's outfit, a trendy cream jacket and twinning waistcoat, but does wonder whether his navy chinos will present a problem.

"Will he be allowed to stay?" Heyes asks. "I thought it had to be a matching suit – I'd throw him in the Silver Ring!"

Royal Ascot might lay claim to be the best week of racing in the calendar, but is easily the most fashionable and Heyes liked what he saw on the first day.

"There were lots and lots of big, bold colours, which was nice to see," he adds. "There were clashing colours, which was awesome, so there was a bit more confidence in the wearing of colour.

"That was kind of expected as we're seeing lots of bright greens, oranges and pinks being put together on the catwalks and that's followed through here because Ascot is a catwalk."

Fashion, like racing, never stands still and Heyes expects a shift on Ladies' Day on Thursday.

"It definitely cranks up a notch," he says. "Thursday is the day I think, and I know people are holding off their best outfits for tomorrow."

Let's hope Batchelor is planning the same.

Day two of Royal Ascot

The military band welcome racegoers on day two of the royal meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

Racegoers pose for a photo on arrival at the Berkshire track Credit: Edward Whitaker

A racegoer takes a selfie in a colourful scene Credit: Edward Whitaker

The winner's circle and podium are bathed in morning sunshine on day two Credit: Edward Whitaker

