Who are the biggest winners and losers at Royal Ascot so far?

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A scintillating Gold Cup, an imperious performance from Ombudsman and an incident-packed St James's Palace Stakes have provided the highlights of an eventful first three days of Royal Ascot.

Two more days and 14 races provide plenty of opportunity to turn things around, but who are the winners and losers of the meeting so far?

Losers

Godolphin's main handler has trained 16 Royal Ascot winners but has had a lean time of it at the meeting in recent years and it has not got any easier this week.

Notable Speech and Opera Ballo gave him a good chance of starting with a bang in the Queen Anne. They missed the target, though Opera Ballo ran admirably from the front, and he has sent out ten runners in total, with Del Maro going closest when beaten a nose into second behind Limestone in the Queen's Vase.

Charlie Appleby: has endured a frustrating few days Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Appleby has just one chance on each of the remaining days, with Wise Approach representing him in Friday's Commonwealth Cup and Catullus running in Saturday's Jersey Stakes.

Kia Joorabchian's operation have endured a tough Royal Ascot despite being one of the sport's biggest spenders at the sales.

Plenty of their runners have gone off at big prices, with Controlla the shortest of their runners on the opening three days. She went off 3-1 for the Windsor Castle but finished 14th.

Kia Joorabchian's Amo Racing operation are yet to get off the mark this week Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Power Blue finished fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes and Pikachu and Crownbreaker have finished fifth in their respective races, but more could realistically have been expected from their 12 runners, which include the expensively sourced Maldives (2.9 million guineas), Ghostwriter (£2m) and Cathedral (€800,000).

The Belgian jockey is a brilliant talent at his very best but has had a miserable week in Berkshire, an appearance headlined by the eight-day ban he received for his ride on Puerto Rico in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes.

The stewards decided Soumillon had ridden Puerto Rico in a way that assisted his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Gstaad, though the master trainer denied team tactics had been used the following day.

Though many of Soumillon's Ascot mounts have been bigger prices, the best he has managed is fourth on 80-1 chance Oceans Four. He has six rides for the remainder of the meeting, most notably Goliath in Saturday's Hardwicke Stakes.

Christophe Soumillon (left): received an eight-day ban for his ride on Puerto Rico Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Winners

Joseph O'Brien

Tom Segal thinks Joseph O'Brien could end up as good a trainer as his dad Aidan and he has certainly been making an impact at Ascot this week.

Joseph O'Brien has left the track with at least one victory on each of the first three days, with Kizlyar (Ascot Stakes), Limestone (Queen's Vase), King Of Cloughan (Windsor Castle) and Enceladus (King George V) ensuring he has never been too far away from the winner's enclosure.

Joseph O'Brien: four winners at Royal Ascot so far this week Credit: Matt Browne/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The four winners have come with four different riders and he's had several near misses too, including Johanna Walsh in Thursday's Ribblesdale.

Don't rule out further successes as he has four runners on Friday – two apiece in the Duke of Edinburgh and Sandringham – and seven chances on the final day.

The metaphorical bat was raised on Thursday when Scandinavia's late surge in the Gold Cup provided Aidan O'Brien with his 100th Royal Ascot winner.

Scandinavia gave Aidan O'Brien his 100th Royal Ascot winner when landing the Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It is a magnificent achievement for the trainer and adds a bit of extra sparkle to what has already been a fabulous week.

Scandinavia's Gold Cup will be hard to top as a highlight, but Great Barrier Reef, Mission Central and Victorious were all significant winners in their own right and there are plenty more chances to come, including hot favourite Precise in Friday's Coronation Stakes.

He looks favourite to win the battle of the O'Briens to be crowned top trainer for the week.

Bow Echo remains unbeaten after overcoming a poor trip to win the St James's Palace Stakes. In many respects that means it was job done for his trainer Boughey, who has an unbelievably exciting colt on his hands as he plans the second half of the season.

However, he is far from a one-horse yard, as evidenced by Moonfall's win in the Britannia on Thursday.

Several others have run respectably, including Rosy Affair in the King Charles III Stakes, and Boughey seems a trainer who knows what it takes to win on the biggest stages.

George Boughey after the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He has four chances on Friday, including leading Duke of Edinburgh contender Hopewell Rock, but is not represented on the final afternoon of the meeting.

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