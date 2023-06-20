Which runners should benefit from the Tuesday morning deluge at Royal Ascot?

The ground at Ascot has softened after the Berkshire track was lashed with 10mm of rain in an hour early on Tuesday morning. The going on the round course is now good, good to soft in places (from good, good to firm in places), while it is good on the straight course (from good to firm). Here, we take a look at which runners might benefit from the arrival of the sudden downpour on day one of the royal meeting.

2.30 Royal Ascot: Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Forecast odds: 16-1

Cash remains completely unexposed to the sort of test provided by the Queen Anne Stakes and connections will be pleased to see the rain come. The four-year-old has had only five career starts and while he has something to find on ratings with leading players Modern Games and Inspiral, he was a promising second to Chindit in a small field at Ascot last month.

David Simcock, trainer: "Cash didn't really see the last half-furlong out in the Brigadier Gerard and a long mile on juicy ground are probably his optimum conditions. I think the track will suit him but he could do with a drop of rain."

Cash 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Simcock

3.05 Royal Ascot: Coventry Stakes (Group 2), 6f

Forecast odds: 16-1

It is tricky to gauge the optimum ground conditions for this talented, unexposed crop of juveniles, but we know Bucanero Fuerte has no problem handling some dig in the ground.

While conditions are not expected to be as testing as the soft to heavy ground he encountered at the Curragh on his debut, he will appreciate the rain and could be in line for a big run.

Adrian Murray, trainer: "I think he's going to run a big race. He didn't surprise me at the Curragh, he'd been working well and we knew he was nice. I'd love the rain to arrive. The more rain that comes, the happier I'll be. He's a big backward horse and we didn't want to rush him, so that's why you haven't seen him since he won at the Curragh."

Bucanero Fuerte 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Adrian Murray

3.40 Royal Ascot: King's Stand Stakes (Group 1), 5f

Forecast odds: 40-1

Charlie Fellowes will be among the most pleased connections attending Ascot. Vadream's three turf wins, including two impressive performances this season at Doncaster and Newmarket, have come on soft, heavy and soft. Conditions are not expected to be at that extreme end of the scale, but every drop of rain is most welcome for this King's Stand contender.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer: "I was really hoping that some of the 45 millimetres of rain that hit Nottingham racecourse might have been shared out with Ascot but sadly it hasn't. There's a bit more forecast for Tuesday although every weather service says something different. She's in good order and I think a stiff five with cut in the ground is absolutely perfect for her, although it's looking increasingly unlikely that she'll get it. Unless they come back from the first two races and say it's absolutely rattling quick I think she'll run. Fast ground is of no detriment to her but she's definitely better with cut."

Vadream 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

4.20 Royal Ascot: St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Forecast odds: 2-1f

The 2,000 Guineas hero is unproven on quick ground and despite Andrew Balding's assertion he will be fine on any surface, the rain is definitely of no concern to him. He sluiced up on soft ground at Newmarket in conditions not every Classic contender could handle and will not have any issues with some cut in the Ascot surface.

Andrew Balding, trainer: "I've been very happy with him since the Guineas and we're hoping he'll be there in the best form we can get him. I'd like to think all ground comes alike to him. He's only raced on slow surfaces so far, apart from when it was on the quick side at York last season, but he's a good-actioned horse and I can't see it being a problem. You're not going to find easy Group 1s but I think the opposition have him to beat and we're looking forward to it."

Chaldean 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Andrew Balding

Zinc White

5.00 Royal Ascot: Ascot Stakes (handicap), 2m4f

Forecast odds: 12-1

The rain is not just a help to Zinc White, it is necessary. All of his form is on softer ground and the Tuesday morning deluge will hopefully allow him to take his chance. He is a live contender too following his taking success in the Chester Plate last month. Calling The Wind and Novel Legend, who was second to Zinc White at Chester last time, will also benefit from the rain.

Ian Williams, trainer: "Zinc White ran a blinder at Chester but would appreciate any rain that falls before the race and it would need to be no quicker than good ground for him to take his chance."

Zinc White 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Ian Williams

5.35 Royal Ascot: Wolferton Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Forecast odds: 20-1

Royal Champion is one of the longer-priced contenders for a wide-open Wolferton, but Roger Varian reports the rain should be "beneficial" to the five-year-old. Lightly raced for his age with just ten starts, he could outrun his odds and is already a winner at this level.

Roger Varian, trainer: "He doesn't want extremes of going but I think, if they got a little bit of rain just to ease things a touch, that would be beneficial to him. He's a bit of an in-and-out performer but when he's good – as he was at Epsom and Ayr last year – he's capable of a very good performance. He's back into Listed company after running in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes on that heavy ground at Chester, which he didn't really enjoy. I'd say he's in a very good place and it would be no surprise if he runs well."

Royal Champion 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Roger Varian

6.10 Royal Ascot: Copper Horse Handicap, 1m

Forecast odds: 14-1

Roger Varian will also be pleased to see the rain for Postileo, a winner at Hamilton last time out following a prolonged spell off the track. It was a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings and all of his wins have come with some cut in the ground.

Roger Varian, trainer: "It was a really good run at Hamilton but he does want the rain to come. For him we were hoping the track might have got one of those big storms on Sunday. He's in the last race so he's got all afternoon for some rain to arrive and if it did and eased conditions, he'd have a fighting chance. He'll love the track and the trip and he's in very good form but his chances will improve if the rain arrives."

Postileo 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Roger Varian

