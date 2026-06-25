What’s next for these Royal Ascot superstars? Including the Group 1 winner who can take their form to another level over further

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Thank goodness Royal Ascot didn’t take place this week. The roasting-hot weather would have spoiled what was a wonderful jamboree of racing in which we saw some memorable contests.

For a gnarled old jumps fan like myself, it is a long time since I’ve enjoyed a sprint as much as I did Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, while the races on the round track were, as always, fascinating.

Everyone was completely flummoxed by the draw on the straight course, including the jockeys. Well, from a value-seeker’s perspective, long may that continue. I take no notice of the draw; for me, it’s about the simple formula of looking for the horse who can run the fastest. I find the constant annual debate fairly comical and put it alongside The Traitors on the shelf for peculiar things in life that pique people’s interest.

What we can all agree on, surely, is what a joy it was seeing those marquee winners at Ascot. But what do those performances mean for the rest of the season? Here’s how I think things might pan out for some of the big names.

We didn’t get another wow performance from George Boughey’s colt in the St James’s Palace Stakes, but he got the job done despite plenty going wrong in the race, which is always the sign of a good horse.

Bow Echo holds off Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

We saw enough to suggest there are more Group 1s in Bow Echo this summer. He’s got so few faults over a mile, which is once again a weak division given the victory of Ten Bob Tony at 50-1 in the Queen Anne. I can’t see myself opposing him until he’s beaten.

The BHA handicapper now rates him the best horse in the world following his victory in last week’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes. It was a scintillating performance, but were Ballydoyle wise to have a pacemaker haring off like that? It hadn’t worked the previous year, when Continuous and Los Angeles pretty much set the race up for Ombudsman, who has recorded four of his top five Racing Post Ratings when there has been a pacemaker. In contrast, when they crawled in last year’s Eclipse, the Gosden-trained five-year-old was not as effective, running an RPR 10lb lower than what he put up at Ascot last week.

A multiple Oaks winner like Minnie Hauk was never going to be Aidan O’Brien’s best weapon over a mile and a quarter, and I would expect the Ballydoyle trainer to have better ammunition in opposition to the Godolphin superstar later in the summer.

Scandinavia and Trawlerman

What a race these two produced in the Gold Cup last Thursday and I can’t wait for the rematch, although I’m surprised people think Trawlerman can reverse the form. It was his first run back and he could take a step forward, but he certainly didn’t look to me like he needed it, giving his all in defeat. For an eight-year-old putting up a huge performance on his reappearance in such a tough race, I think it will have taken quite a bit out of him and will take some getting over.

Scandinavia and Trawlerman: fought out a thrilling finish to the Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Scandinavia should overcome those exertions more readily. He’s four years younger and as tough as old boots. Don’t necessarily expect him to have everything his own way for the rest of the summer, though. Rahiebb was a blatant non-stayer, but he’ll be fine over two miles at Goodwood and York so don’t give up on him.

Lots of people were disappointed with her performance in the Coronation Stakes, but I wasn’t one of them. Indeed, I thought she did well to win given she was flat out from the word go. It’s quite clear she’s not a miler – why should she be? She’s out of a Galileo mare, has virtually never run over sprint distances and would have gone for the Oaks but for the ground turning against her.

Precise: notched another Group 1 win in the Coronation Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

I’m not sure we’ll see her over a mile again any time soon after that – maybe never – and I’m looking forward to Precise stepping up in distance, when she could take her form to another level.

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