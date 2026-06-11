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Royal Ascot
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What's gone wrong for Charlie Appleby this year - and what can we expect from the Godolphin trainer at Royal Ascot?
Charlie Appleby: the trainer has not had his usual flying start to the seasonCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
It has been a far from exceptional season for Charlie Appleby by his exalted standards, and he will be hoping for a change in his fortunes at Royal Ascot after not being represented at Epsom.
Appleby's team is set to be headed by multiple Group 1 star Notable Speech and next week could be pivotal to getting his Godolphin string back on track.
What's gone wrong for the stable this year?
On the face of it, two Group 1s in 2026 is the same as where Appleby was this time last year, but dig a little deeper and the season has been more challenging.
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