'We've got four or five very good chances' - Karl Burke hoping to take Royal Ascot by storm with strongest team

Karl Burke is assembling his strongest Royal Ascot challenge, with the trainer possessing "four or five very good chances" in a talented team led by sprinters Dramatised and Elite Status .

Burke could run around 15 horses at next week's five-day meeting with leading King's Stand Stakes contender Dramatised and Norfolk Stakes favourite Elite Status rated among his best chances.

The Middleham trainer is hoping to better the two winners he sent out last year with one of the deepest squads anywhere heading to the summer showpiece.