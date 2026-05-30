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Royal Ascot
premium

Wesley Ward reveals his Royal Ascot team - with seven horses in line to make the trip over for trailblazing US trainer

Thumbs up: Wesley Ward celebrates the Windsor Castle success of Hootenanny in 2014
Wesley Ward: will be back at Royal Ascot next monthCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Wesley Ward will be back with a bang at this year's Royal Ascot and he could have as many as seven candidates coming over from his US base.

The popular trainer had been represented at every Royal Ascot since 2012 until pulling plans in 2025 to send over his colt Outfielder, who is on the team this season.

Ward has celebrated 12 winners at the royal meeting since his breakthrough victory with Strike The Tiger in 2009 and has enjoyed particular success in the Group 2 Queen Mary with four wins, most recently with two-time Group 1 winner Campanelle in 2020.

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Newmarket correspondent

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