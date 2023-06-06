Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

'We're excited to see what she might do in a Gold Cup' - O'Brien keeping the faith in Emily Dickinson

Emily Dickinson wins the Listed Vintage Crop Stakes under Ryan Moore
Emily Dickinson: won the Listed Vintage Crop Stakes at Navan under Ryan MooreCredit: Caroline Norris (racingpost.com/photos)

Aidan O'Brien is excited to see what Emily Dickinson can do over extreme distances and is convinced the further she goes the better she is going to be as he puts his faith in the filly to deliver him a record-extending tenth win in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Auguste Rodin's rehabilitation from Guineas flop to Derby greatness underlined once again O'Brien's restorative powers, and Emily Dickinson will have to recover from a bitterly disappointing display in the Saval Beg at Leopardstown last month when she finished sixth of nine, despite being sent off at 2-5. 

O'Brien has performed a similar feat in the Gold Cup, with Yeats's historic fourth win coming on the back of a disappointing reappearance at Navan where he was beaten 32 lengths into sixth. On his very next start he achieved immortality under Johnny Murtagh at the royal meeting. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Published on 6 June 2023Last updated 19:22, 6 June 2023
icon
more inRoyal Ascot
more inRoyal Ascot