'We're excited to see what she might do in a Gold Cup' - O'Brien keeping the faith in Emily Dickinson

Aidan O'Brien is excited to see what Emily Dickinson can do over extreme distances and is convinced the further she goes the better she is going to be as he puts his faith in the filly to deliver him a record-extending tenth win in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Auguste Rodin's rehabilitation from Guineas flop to Derby greatness underlined once again O'Brien's restorative powers, and Emily Dickinson will have to recover from a bitterly disappointing display in the Saval Beg at Leopardstown last month when she finished sixth of nine, despite being sent off at 2-5.

O'Brien has performed a similar feat in the Gold Cup, with Yeats's historic fourth win coming on the back of a disappointing reappearance at Navan where he was beaten 32 lengths into sixth. On his very next start he achieved immortality under Johnny Murtagh at the royal meeting.