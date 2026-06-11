'We're confident, we've had so much belief in this horse' - Ed Walker relishing Prince of Wales's showdown with stable star

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Ed Walker is confident Almaqam can down heavyweights Daryz and Ombudsman in an epic Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

The Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned five-year-old made his Group 1 breakthrough in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last month when beating Bay City Roller and Saddadd and that form has been well and truly franked by the runner-up's impressive victory in the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

Walker is relishing what could be the race of the meeting and feels Almaqam is now fulfilling the potential he showed when downing Ombudsman in last year's Brigadier Gerard Stakes.