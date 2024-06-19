- More
Wednesday at Royal Ascot: Aidan O'Brien hope out of the Queen's Vase as ground remains good to firm
Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Wednesday . . .
Early news: Grosvenor Square out of Queen's Vase
Aidan O'Brien's Queen's Vase (3.05) team has been reduced after Grosvenor Square was declared a non-runner on day two of Royal Ascot due to the ground.
The son of the late Galileo had been a 10-1 shot for the Group 2, having finished third in the Chester Vase on his last start, but was scratched by O'Brien late on Tuesday evening with the going good to firm at the Berkshire track.
The Ballydoyle trainer will still be represented by three runners in the Queen's Vase including the two at the top of the market, Illinois and Highbury. The Equator completes his squad.
Silent Film is also out of the Royal Hunt Cup (5.05) due to a respiratory infection and his absence means Crack Shot will take his place among the field of 30.
Glorious Kitty will not take her chance in the opening Queen Mary Stakes (2.30) due to the going.
Posted at 8am
Going update: ground remains good to firm after more watering
The going remains good to firm ahead of the second day of Royal Ascot after more water was applied to the track.
Around 5mm of water was put on the straight course following racing on Tuesday, with 4mm added to the round track. It has been dry at Ascot for the last 48 hours and is set to remain that way for Wednesday too, but there is a threat of thunderstorms from Thursday.
Speaking just before 8am, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "There's been little change. It's dry this morning, but it's overcast and breezy too. The going remains the same as we were yesterday and we put some more water on as it's set to be another fine and dry day again."
Posted at 8am
Non-runners:
2.30
8. Glorious Kitty
3.05
2. Grosvenor Square
5.05
19. Silent Film
Posted at 8am
Racing Post Members' Club: £10 a month for three months
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
