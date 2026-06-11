'We'd be aiming for the good side of good to firm' - Ascot set to dry after rain and watering on Thursday

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Royal Ascot is expected to begin on the easier side of good to firm ground and a dry outlook is forecast for British racing's marquee Flat meeting.

The course was good to firm, good in places when clerk of the course Chris Stickels assessed conditions on Thursday morning, but the track has since been hit by around 4mm of rain alongside 10mm of irrigation from the grounds team.

Stickels said: "There will be an update in the morning as we've had just under 4mm of rain today and we watered the straight course with 10mm, so I'd imagine there will be a slight ease in the description tomorrow morning."

While the ground may deteriorate slightly, Stickels predicts the meeting will begin on ground similar to his initial reading, with the opening Queen Anne Stakes set to get under way at 2.30 on Tuesday.

Chris Stickels: clerk of the course at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

"There's very little rain between now and Tuesday from what I can see currently," he said. "We'd be aiming for the good side of good to firm. The ground will firm up between tomorrow morning and then, and we'll have to see how that plays out.

"We may not have to irrigate any more, but we'll have to play it by ear. The forecast looks to settle down from today, so we don't anticipate any downpours at the moment."

Stickels is going into his 21st royal meeting at the helm and is looking forward to another stellar week of action on the track.

"I love Royal Ascot and it's shaping up to be really exciting," he said. "We've got lots of international interest, the St James's Palace looks fantastic, the Prince of Wales's Stakes looks great. I can't wait for it all to start."

Read more Royal Ascot news here:

'He just cruised by them' - Wesley Ward believes his Amo Racing Commonwealth Cup hope has a big chance despite 20-1 odds

'A successful trip would be great' - Richard Kingscote makes brief return to Britain from Hong Kong to reunite with Ascot winner

'It's difficult because I want to be riding there and I can't be' - injury rules Jim Crowley out of Royal Ascot for the first time

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