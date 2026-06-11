'We hope and believe he is up to being a Group 1 horse' - promising Shadwell colt to be aimed at QEII Jubilee Stakes

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Exciting colt Almeraq will take his first step into Group 1 company in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot a week on Saturday.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old has always been considered a top prospect, but his career was put on pause when he clipped heels and fell heavily in the Listed Garrowby Stakes at York in September.

He returned to action with a promising victory in the Listed Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury last month, a performance which has helped encourage his owner-breeder Shadwell to target the showcase sprint next week.

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell, said: "Almeraq worked very nicely on Tuesday and, having spoken to William, we decided not to leave him in the five-furlong race [King Charles III Stakes] on Tuesday and instead aim him at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the Saturday.

"He's come on for his reappearance win at Salisbury and all his runs have been over six furlongs. We hope and believe he's up to being a Group 1 horse at some stage."

Jim Crowley: will not be fit to ride at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Harry Davies partnered Almeraq to success at Salisbury as Shadwell's retained rider, Jim Crowley, continues his rehabilitation after sustaining pelvic and multiple leg fractures in the York fall.

After suffering complications with the injury, it was announced Crowley would not be fit in time to make Royal Ascot.

Crowley will also miss out on the ride on the Owen Burrows-trained Touleen , who is being aimed at the Group 1 Coronation Stakes on Friday. She was ridden by Saffie Osborne in the Fred Darling Stakes and 1,000 Guineas this season.

"The plan at the moment is the Coronation Stakes," said Gold. "I thought Touleen ran a good race in the Guineas, bearing in mind she appeared to be caught on the wrong side – she was beaten only four and a half lengths.

"Owen and his team feel she has the speed and ability for a mile at this level, and I think she'll be in the mix. I'm sure we haven't seen the best of her yet."

Raaheeb: on course for the Irish Derby at the Curragh Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Another Shadwell horse yet to show his true potential is Touleen's stablemate and Classic Trial winner Raaheeb , who has been on the sidelines since making a deep impression under Rossa Ryan at Sandown.

The brother to Group 1 winners Baaeed and Hukum is being lined up for a tilt at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh on June 28, when he will likely face the Epsom winner Christmas Day.

"Owen did a little bit of work with Raaheeb last week on the grass and everyone seemed happy," said Gold. "At the moment the number-one priority would be the Irish Derby, and as it stands the Curragh will be next stop."

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Royal Ascot, June 20)

Paddy Power: 2 Joliestar, 4 Satono Reve, 8 Sajir, 10 Overpass, 12 Comanche Brave, Lugal, 14 Flora Of Bermuda, Lake Forest, 20 Double Rush, Kind Of Blue, Night Raider, 40 Almeraq, Aramram, Big Mojo, Powerful Glory, Rosy Affair, Sayidah Dariyan, 50 bar.

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