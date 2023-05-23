Racing Post logo
'We feel pretty positive' - Shaquille connections brimming with confidence for Commonwealth Cup bid

Shaquille powers home in the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury
Shaquille powers home in the Carnarvon Stakes at NewburyCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Shaquille is on course for next month's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after connections expressed their delight at his Newbury victory on Saturday.

The Julie Camacho-trained colt was a decisive winner of the Listed Carnarvon Stakes – in which 8-11 favourite Noble Style could only finish fourth – under James Doyle and earned a crack at the Group 1 for three-year-olds on June 23.

Only beaten once in six starts, Shaquille has improved at a rate of knots this season and is priced between 7-1 and 12-1 for the Commonwealth Cup.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 09:40, 23 May 2023
