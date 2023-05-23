'We feel pretty positive' - Shaquille connections brimming with confidence for Commonwealth Cup bid
Shaquille powers home in the Carnarvon Stakes at NewburyCredit: Alan Crowhurst
Shaquille is on course for next month's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after connections expressed their delight at his Newbury victory on Saturday.
The Julie Camacho-trained colt was a decisive winner of the Listed Carnarvon Stakes – in which 8-11 favourite Noble Style could only finish fourth – under James Doyle and earned a crack at the Group 1 for three-year-olds on June 23.
Only beaten once in six starts, Shaquille has improved at a rate of knots this season and is priced between 7-1 and 12-1 for the Commonwealth Cup.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 23 May 2023Last updated 09:40, 23 May 2023
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement