'We feel pretty positive' - Shaquille connections brimming with confidence for Commonwealth Cup bid

is on course for next month's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after connections expressed their delight at his Newbury victory on Saturday.

The Julie Camacho-trained colt was a decisive winner of the – in which 8-11 favourite Noble Style could only finish fourth – under James Doyle and earned a crack at the Group 1 for three-year-olds on June 23.

Only beaten once in six starts, Shaquille has improved at a rate of knots this season and is priced between 7-1 and 12-1 for the Commonwealth Cup.