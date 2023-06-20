'We could see good to firm by Thursday' - Royal Ascot going expected to quicken

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said he was "pleased" with how the track rode on the opening day of the royal meeting and expects conditions to quicken up overnight and into the remainder of the week.

Showers at Ascot on Tuesday morning caused conditions to ease and the going remains good on the straight course and good, good to soft on the round course after the completion of day one.

Following racing on Tuesday, Stickels said: "We changed it at lunchtime and the going remains good on the straight course and good, good to soft on the round course. I'm very pleased with how the day went and how we did get that rain this morning. I've received some comments about the ground, I think it's just on the slow side of good.

"I don't anticipate it drying up a huge amount by early afternoon tomorrow. The forecast is for 24C, sunny spells and quite a westerly breeze. We could see some good to firm by Thursday."

On future plans to water, he said: "There are some isolated showers but the risks are minimal. Some might develop during racing on Thursday but that may alter in a few hours. We'll see how the track rides and what the times are like but given it's a hot, dry week we might have to water."

