'We concentrate a lot on speed' - Australian trainers talk sprinting success as Royal Ascot contenders hit the track

Peter Snowden believes a laser focus on speed has helped Australian sprinters excel at Royal Ascot in recent years and is hopeful it can see his speedster Cannonball outrun his odds in Tuesday's King's Stand Stakes.

Australia took the five-furlong prize last year with the explosive Nature Strip, one of seven winners for the country from 41 runners at the meeting in the 20 years since Choisir's magnificent sprint double, and Snowden said sky-high prize-money in races like the Everest has helped dictate the direction of the industry.

The multiple Group 1-winning trainer took the first two runnings of the Everest with Redzel in 2017 and 2018 and was speaking after his latest star colt breezed just under five furlongs as part of an international gallops morning at Ascot on Wednesday.

"I think we concentrate a lot on speed," said Snowden, who trains in partnership with son Paul. "Our two-year-old races are worth a fortune, our colts are worth a fortune, and we get them up and running early over six to seven furlongs and then a mile.

"When they get to stud after winning a Golden Slipper and a Caulfield Guineas they're worth A$50 million [£26.8m]. That's the sort of pressure that's put on. We don't think about winning the Melbourne Cup because it's only worth A$8m, when the Everest is worth A$20m now.

"Our emphasis just goes the other way to what you have here. You have the Guineas and the Oaks and that's fantastic for racing's longevity and its depth of breeding – it's what you want to see. Our mindset is all about speed and quick returns.

"Whether it's good or bad I'm not sure, but it's what our industry is built on."

Snowden is alive to the enormity of the task he faces as he seeks a breakout winner with Cannonball, his first runner at the royal meeting, but he is expecting a bold performance from the 8-1 shot, who has taken the journey over in his stride.

"It's just great to be here," he said. "It's a world-renowned racecourse and event. The King's Stand is a big race and the Aussies have won it a few times, so there's an expectation he's going to go well, but there is no guarantee with anything in racing – we're here to give it a good shot.

"Cannonball has gone up the ladder pretty quickly. He hasn't won a Group 1 but other horses in the race haven't either, and where they have been exposed as tough, seasoned horses, this bloke hasn't.

"He's fast and tough and has handled the trip over like it's nothing and that's going to play a big part when it comes to Tuesday. This is the first time he's been anywhere longer than two hours in a truck – and he's gone 24 hours on a plane!"

Cannonball's King's Stand rival and fellow Australian raider Coolangatta, a best-priced 4-1 chance, also worked on Wednesday and delighted her joint-trainer Ciaron Maher and big-race rider James McDonald when pulling clear of the 65-rated So Chic.

Coolangatta disappointed in a trial before travelling to Lambourn, where she is now based with Charlie Hills, but has reportedly bounced back to top condition and was in lively form when paddock schooling with a pony.

Maher said: "She's really thrived since being here, she's in a very quiet area in Lambourn so she was in need of a nice hit out to keep a lid on her. She had a look around but travelled well and stretched to the line nicely.

"James said she took quite a while to pull up and he was beaming about the work, so I'm very happy with the horse and it's everything I wanted. The gallop went as smooth as it could and she moved her lungs a bit."

Maher, who won the Melbourne Cup with his joint-trainer David Eustace last year and is also seeking his first winner at the meeting, agreed with Snowden's assessment of Australia's sprinting success and is confident his two-time Group 1 winner has more to offer at the top level.

He said: "Eighty per cent of our racing is over shorter than seven furlongs, whereas over here you have the Classic races. I don't think there has been many Australian horses come over here and succeed over middle-distances – So You Think is only one who comes to mind.

"Nature Strip and Black Caviar were top-line sprinters. Hopefully Coolangatta gets to their level, but they'd had more runs on the board before getting here. She was quite an immature two-year-old and even early as a three-year-old at home. Given what she's done, I thought this was a nice opportunity.

"I was watching the Frankie Dettori documentary on the plane over yesterday and he said it's probably the biggest race meeting in the world, and to win here would be huge. We've had a very good season at home and this would be the icing on the cake."

King's Stand Stakes, June 20

bet365: 5-2 Highfield Princess, 3 Coolangatta, 9-2 Dramatised, 8 Cannonball, 10 Manaccan, 16Twilight Calls, 20 bar

