Wathnan make another big purchase as exciting London Gold Cup winner snapped up for Royal Ascot

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London Gold Cup winner Lost Boys has been purchased by Wathnan Racing with the Royal Ascot bound three-year-old set to remain in training with David Menuisier.

The owners have developed a reputation for acquiring top talent, particularly with the royal meeting on the horizon, and the son of Night Of Thunder will now be aimed at next week's Golden Gates Handicap.

Menuisier said: “He’ll be going for the Golden Gates Handicap and we’ll let the horse tell us more about what comes next. This is the first Wathnan horse we’ve had. We’ve been trying to attract an owner like this to the yard for a while, so it’s really exciting. We’ve worked hard for opportunities like this and when it came around, it was one we were delighted to take.

“You only have to watch him at Newbury. It’s always a strong race and he showed a lot of ability. Naturally, the horse attracted plenty of interest as a result.”

Lost Boys (far side) defeats Sahara King in the London Gold Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Lost Boys has won three of his five starts. As a two-year-old, he finished third behind Bow Echo on his debut, but has really begun to make his mark this season, winning a handicap at Sandown on his reappearance before adding the London Gold Cup when stepped up to 1m2f last time.

Wathnan's racing adviser Richard Brown said: "It's hard not to be hugely impressed by Lost Boys' performance at Newbury the other day. He cruised through the race, running with great enthusiasm before quickening well and winning the fight for first place. It's a race with an incredible roll of honour, and as a May-foaled son of Night Of Thunder, he's got bags of upside. We're really excited about his future."

Lost Boys, previously owned by Jayar Investments, was purchased for 130,000gns at the Tattersalls Book 2 Yearling Sale in October 2024.

Stateira , who was last seen finishing third in a Group 2 at the Curragh, has also been added to the Wathnan team. The four-year-old will remain in training with Andrew Balding and will likely target the Kensington Palace Stakes.

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