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Royal Ascot
premium

Wathnan expect to run two impressive winners in the Queen Mary - but they might not be done with exciting youngsters

Richard Brown: Wathnan's racing adviser and chief talent scout has been busy again
Richard Brown of Wathnan Racing with James Doyle and Karl BurkeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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Wathnan Racing have made a flying start with their two-year-olds but may have more to come soon, with a couple of expensive breeze-up purchases set to make their debuts in the coming week.

Four of Wathnan's nine two-year-old runners have won in Britain, including Wild Blossom, who disputes market favouritism with Wednesday's Nottingham winner Senorita Bonita for the Queen Mary Stakes following her ten-length win at Carlisle last month. The Karl Burke-trained filly cost 300,000gns at the Craven Breeze-up Sale in April.

She is set to be joined at Royal Ascot by 240,000gns breeze-up purchase Alta Regina, who made an explosive debut for Hamad Al Jehani when scoring by four and a quarter lengths at Lingfield last Saturday night under Jamie Spencer.  

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Newmarket correspondent

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