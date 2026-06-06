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Wathnan expect to run two impressive winners in the Queen Mary - but they might not be done with exciting youngsters
Wathnan Racing have made a flying start with their two-year-olds but may have more to come soon, with a couple of expensive breeze-up purchases set to make their debuts in the coming week.
Four of Wathnan's nine two-year-old runners have won in Britain, including Wild Blossom, who disputes market favouritism with Wednesday's Nottingham winner Senorita Bonita for the Queen Mary Stakes following her ten-length win at Carlisle last month. The Karl Burke-trained filly cost 300,000gns at the Craven Breeze-up Sale in April.
She is set to be joined at Royal Ascot by 240,000gns breeze-up purchase Alta Regina, who made an explosive debut for Hamad Al Jehani when scoring by four and a quarter lengths at Lingfield last Saturday night under Jamie Spencer.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
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