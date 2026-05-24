Wathnan add 'very promising' filly to their ranks with Royal Ascot Group 1 on the agenda

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The Prettiest Star has become the latest high-profile addition to the ever growing talent pool of Wathnan Racing after being bought following her fourth-place finish in the 1,000 Guineas.

Trained by Ed Walker, the filly finished three and a half lengths behind True Love at Newmarket on just her third start, but had been on the Wathnan radar long before then.

The Prettiest Star won on her debut by more than four lengths at Nottingham before finishing second to Zanthos in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes last September, an effort which caught the eye of the Wathnan team.

Ed Walker with The Prettiest Star at Kingsdown Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Brown, racing adviser to the operation, said: “She was very much on the radar after the Rockfel, but it’s difficult and you want to see them come out and do it as a three-year-old.

“I thought she ran a great race in the Guineas. She’s very lightly raced and hopefully she can do us proud over the coming seasons.”

It is not the first time Wathnan have bought one of David Ward’s horses in training with Walker, having purchased English Oak before Royal Ascot in 2024, when he went on to win the Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Brown said: “David’s a very successful breeder and this filly has a lot of talent. I thought her comeback run in the Guineas was very good. She’d trained on, she was very promising and we’re delighted and excited to have her.”

English Oak won the Buckingham Palace Stakes in 2024 Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Prettiest Star holds entries in the Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot, with the latter appearing the far more likely target after her effort over a mile in the 1,000 Guineas.

“I would think the Coronation Stakes is the target,” said Brown. “At this stage, I haven’t had a chance to sit down properly with Olly Tait and Ali Al Kubaisi about plans, but she’ll be pointed towards Ascot for something.”

Wathnan have also added Magnolia Stakes winner Gethin to their squad this month, during what is traditionally a busy period of recruitment before Royal Ascot.

“It’s exciting,” said Brown. “We’re in a fortunate position that the powers that be entrust us to form a team.

"We’ve got the horses we’ve campaigned over the last few seasons and to be able to add a filly like this is very exciting. She’s not just a filly for Ascot, she’s a filly for the future, not only on the racecourse but also as a broodmare.”

Coronation Stakes (Ascot, June 19)

Betfred: 6-4 True Love, 5 Diamond Necklace, 6 Precise, 8 Evolutionist, 10 Lilt, 12 So Regal, 16 The Prettiest Star, 20 bar.

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