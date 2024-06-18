Tuesday at Royal Ascot: Andesite and Royal Scotsman withdrawn from Group 1s as ground quickens to good to firm all over

Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Tuesday . . .

Early news: Andesite out of Coventry, Royal Scotsman misses Queen Anne

Leading Coventry Stakes (3.05) fancy Andesite is a non-runner at Royal Ascot having injured himself in his box.

The Karl Burke-trained runner was a general 6-1 joint-favourite for the first two-year-old race of the meeting having won impressively at York on debut. The Clipper Logistics colt held off Yah Mo Be There who was set to clash with him again.

Queen Anne Stakes outsider Royal Scotsman will also miss out due to a bruised foot.

The four-year-old was an intriguing runner in the Group 1 opener having bounced back to form at Epsom at the start of the month. Last season's 2,000 Guineas third was a general 16-1 chance.

Posted at 9.15am

Non runners

2.30

13 Royal Scotsman (bruised foot)

3.05

2 Andesite (injured in box)

Posted at 9.15am

Going update: Ascot turns good to firm all over

Royal Ascot will start on good to firm ground with conditions quickening slightly overnight ahead of the first of the fabulous five-day fixture.

Good in places was removed from the going description on Tuesday morning. The ground was fractionally slower in a large section going to and from Swinley Bottom as well as a patch on the home straight.

It has been dry at the Berkshire venue for the last day and 5mm of water was put on the straight course on Monday and on the round track overnight.

No rain is in the forecast for the first two days of the meeting but there is a threat of showers starting from Thursday.

Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "It's beautiful ground. We're now good to firm. It's been fine and dry for the last 24 hours and will remain that way through Tuesday, Wednesday and hopefully all week. There's a chance of some thunderstorms later in the week."

The Goingstick suggests the advantage on the straight track is marginally in favour of the far side, with a reading of 8.1 compared to 8.0 on the stands side and 7.9 in the centre. A reading of 7.6 was taken on the round course.

The rail has been moved to provide fresh ground on the round course. It adds seven yards to the distance of the St James's Palace Stakes (4.25) and 14 yards to the final three races of the day.

Updated at 8.30am

'You'll see a better animal here' - Dineen highlights 25-1 shot

Johnny Dineen pointed to a 25-1 dark horse for Aidan O'Brien as his best outsider to watch this week as he featured alongside Paul Kealy, David Jennings and Matty Williams on Racing Post's Good Morning Ascot show.

His selection Air Commander runs in Thursday's Britannia Stakes (5.05) . The Kingman colt impressed Dineen when winning a Dundalk maiden but he was only third when sent off favourite at Naas last month.

When asked for an outsider to watch this week, Dineen said: "I'll go Air Commander who is in and around a 25s chance. This is his ground again, he's been running a bit on slower surfaces. He won well at Dundalk, didn't perform well at Naas and again on his last start but I've a feeling you'll see a better animal here."

The show is free to view on Racing Post's YouTube channel with the panel dissecting Tuesday's action.

Posted at 8.30am

