Trainer with 41 per cent juvenile strike-rate this season nominates best Royal Ascot chance

Alice Haynes: impressive stats this season
Alice Haynes: impressive stats this season

Alice Haynes has an eyecatching 41 per cent strike-rate with her juveniles this season and has nominated the unbeaten Maximum Impact as her best chance at Royal Ascot.

Haynes ran a successful pre-training business, with her clients including Roger Varian and William Haggas, prior to taking out her licence in 2021 and has excelled in the two-year-old division.

Two of Haynes’s nine wins from 22 two-year-old runners have come courtesy of the Amo Racing-owned Maximum Impact, who will be aimed at the Windsor Castle Stakes on Wednesday week. His course-and-distance win last month gives him the fourth-highest Racing Post Rating recorded by a juvenile in Britain this season.

Jack HaynesReporter
Published on 8 June 2023Last updated 18:18, 8 June 2023
