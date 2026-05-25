Top sprinter Lazzat ruled out of Royal Ascot defence

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Lazzat has been ruled out of his defence of the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot due to an injury.

Wathnan Racing's five-year-old sparkled at the royal meeting last year when beating Satono Reve by half a length, and he continued to be a force at the highest level when finishing second in Group 1s at Deauville and back at Ascot on Champions Day.

He teed himself up for a return to Berkshire with a dominant Group 3 success in the Prix du Palais-Royal at Longchamp on Thursday, but it has been reported he returned sore after the race and will miss next month's meeting.

The son of Territories has been a globetrotter for trainer Jerome Reynier, and his team expect him to make a full recovery.

Richard Brown, racing manager to Wathnan, said: "We were thrilled with Lazzat's win at Longchamp, but unfortunately he's returned sore. All being well, he'll be back in action later in the season.

"It's rough luck on trainer Jerome Reynier and his team, who have been so dedicated to getting the best out of Lazzat, but the prognosis is positive for the future.”

Lazzat’s career-best performance came in a Listed contest at Chantilly in May last year, which he won by five and a half lengths to earn a Racing Post Rating of 125.

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