Top Australian sprinter ruled out of Royal Ascot and career in jeopardy after stingray attack on Brisbane beach

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Australian Group 1 winner Lady Of Camelot may have run her final race after a stingray attack ruled her out of taking up her Royal Ascot targets.

The four-year-old, owned by Sir Owen Glenn’s Go Bloodstock, had been due to contest Saturday’s Doomben 10,000 before connections shelved all immediate plans after she sustained wounds to her near foreleg.

Trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, Lady Of Camelot had been hoping to use the Group 1 sprint as a stepping stone towards Royal Ascot next month. She holds entries in both the King Charles III Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, for which she was a best-priced 12-1 and 10-1 respectively.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Go Bloodstock said Lady Of Camelot had been transferred to a specialist veterinary hospital following the incident at a Brisbane beach.

The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained Vauban (left) on Altona Beach Credit: George Sal/Getty Images

“While the immediate focus is on her recovery and well-being, the decision has been made to end her Brisbane Winter Carnival and international campaigns effective immediately,” the statement read.

“A decision regarding her future will be made in due course. Given her elite pedigree and Group 1 success, she remains a highly valuable prospect.”

Lady Of Camelot landed Group 1 glory in the Golden Slipper two years ago and, although without success since, had remained one of Australia’s leading sprinting fillies with multiple placed efforts at the top level.

Overpass to stay with Charlie Hills for Ascot test

Royal Ascot plans remain intact for Australian sprinter Overpass , with trainer Bjorn Baker believing the seven-year-old can make a serious impact in next month’s King Charles III Stakes .

The battle-hardened gelding is set to travel to Britain after one final trial at Randwick on Friday and will be based at Charlie Hills’s yard in Lambourn before taking in the Group 1 contest over 5f on the opening day of the royal meeting.

Overpass: remains on course for Royal Ascot Credit: Jeremy Ng (Getty Images)

“At his best he’s very good and he’s been up against so many good sprinters,” Baker told Racing.com’s Road To Royal Ascot show . “You talk about Ka Ying Rising, Joliestar in the T J Smith Stakes recently, and he’s had a fair few battles with Nature Strip.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t quite get the better of them, but he’s been up against the best for what seems like years now. Royal Ascot has sort of always been in the back of our minds and it’s sort of now or never.”

Baker believed Overpass’s extensive travelling around Australia could help him cope with the long journey to Britain.

“I think as a seven-year-old, his experience will help him; he’s got a lot of frequent-flyer points around Australia – so hopefully he travels there well,” he said.

Overpass has won ten of his 36 starts and earned more than A$12.5 million (£6.66 million) in prize-money during a career that has established him among Australia’s elite sprinters.

He is the general second favourite at around 6-1 for the King Charles III Stakes behind fellow Australian challenger Joliestar, who is trained by Chris Waller.

With bookmakers William Hill, international raiders fill six of the first seven places in the betting, the exception being Asfoora, who had been trained in Australia by Henry Dwyer but is now trained by Newmarket-based Lemos De Souza.

King Charles III Stakes (3.40 Ascot, June 16)

William Hill: 5-1 Joliestar, 6 Overpass, 8 Asfoora, 10 Ai Sansan, Generosity, Rayevka, 14 American Stage, Night Raider, 16 bar.

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