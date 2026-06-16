Tom Segal makes sensational Joseph O'Brien prediction - and expects a monster plunge on one of his runners at Royal Ascot

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The Racing Post's top tipster Tom Segal has made a monumental prediction ahead of Royal Ascot, stating that he believes Joseph O'Brien is going to turn out to be as good as his legendary father Aidan.

Segal, who has been Pricewise in the Racing Post for the best part of 30 years, made the claim on the Racing Post's Good Morning Royal Ascot show while making the case for Puturhandstogether in the Ascot Stakes .

The 2025 Fred Winter winner is freely available at 6-1, but Segal is predicting a plunge on the JP McManus-owned five-year-old and thinks he will go off at 4-1.

Segal said: "I think Joseph O'Brien is absolutely brilliant and he's going to be as good as his dad. And that is saying a lot. I think he is just an amazingly good trainer.

"His dad had every single Coolmore horse going. This guy has got Melbourne Cups, the Oaks, he's winning everything under the sun. He should have won the Grand National, he won the Stayers' Hurdle with an 11-year-old. He was beaten a short head for two King Georges on the trot. The guy is absolutely brilliant and he's got a terrific record in staying handicaps."

Segal added: "He had the second, third and fourth in the Ascot Stakes last year. He won the Chester Cup, he's won the Irish Cesarewitch, he's won two Melbourne Cups. What else do you want the guy to do in these staying handicaps?

"I'm a Puturhandstogether fan, although I wonder whether he will really get the two and a half miles and that's the thing that really worries me. He started favourite for the Chester Cup from stall 18 and that's unheard of. Everything went wrong there, but they must think he's incredibly well handicapped. I think he'll be backed."

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