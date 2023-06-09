Racing Post logo
'This is what you start training for' - Tom Morley bids for Royal Ascot glory with impressive Belmont winner

Trainer Tom Morley
Trainer Tom Morley: sends his first runner to Royal Ascot this yearCredit: Tom Morley Racing

US-based trainer Tom Morley is hopeful he can follow in his family's footsteps and claim Royal Ascot victory when he saddles his first runner in Britain with impressive debut winner Cynane. 

Morley, who was born in England and formerly worked in Newmarket for Ed Dunlop and multiple Group 1-winning trainer Jeremy Noseda, is now based on the east coast of the US after taking out a licence in 2013. 

While he has made many trips to Royal Ascot as a racing enthusiast, this year Morley will return to the meeting with a live contender in Cynane, a two-year-old daughter of Omaha Beach who made all to dazzle on her maiden appearance at Belmont last month. 

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 9 June 2023Last updated 13:00, 9 June 2023
