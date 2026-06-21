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'This is a jockey's dream' - James McDonald flying high after another Royal Ascot treble
Top Kiwi rider James McDonald described Royal Ascot as a "jockey's dream" after enjoying a stellar week with three winners on his annual trip to Britain.
McDonald has become a regular name at the royal meeting and enjoyed his joint-best winning tally with three wins from 17 rides, capped off by the success of favourite Lost Boys in Saturday's Golden Gates Stakes.
As well as wins on Opportunity in the Duke of Edinburgh and Map Of Stars in the Wolferton, which brought the jockey's overall winning tally at Royal Ascot to eight, McDonald was also beaten by just a short neck in third in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Australian sprinter Joliestar.
The rider's Royal Ascot treble matched his previous best effort at the meeting in 2022, when he claimed Group 1 honours on Nature Strip, and McDonald was thrilled to pull off another successful British raid against the world's best jockeys.
"It's hard not to do well when you enjoy something and you spring out of bed to get here," McDonald said at the end of the meeting on Saturday. "Just have a look at the place – how could you not? This is a jockey's dream.
"Ryan Moore is as good as you get; you don't get many opportunities to compete on such a big stage with him, and with [William] Buick and Doyler [James Doyle], to name but a few."
McDonald has become used to competing against Doyle and is a regular number two rider at this meeting for Wathnan Racing, who employ Doyle as their retained jockey.
Alongside McDonald's treble, the Qatari-backed operation also claimed the Ribblesdale with Earth Shot as well as a handful of placed efforts through the week, and McDonald has no qualms about playing second fiddle to Doyle when it comes to Wathnan rides.
"It's just the way it is," he said. "They've got so many good chances. I've been coming here for nine or ten years now and I've been lucky.
"I've done stints with Godolphin and mini stints with Charlie Hills, so it's been a big springboard and now I'm riding beautiful horses for Wathnan."
McDonald ended the meeting in fourth in the jockeys' standings, losing out on placed results to Tom Marquand (third) and Billy Loughnane (second), who also had three winners each.
Moore was Royal Ascot's top rider for the fifth consecutive year with seven wins, while he also had seven seconds.
Read more:
Shark Hanlon, Kia Joorabchian, Ka Ying Rising and more - five stories you might have missed during Royal Ascot
Ascot searching for unwitting punter who has not claimed £23,868 lucky dip Placepot payout
Aidan O'Brien beats son Joseph to win top trainer honours at Royal Ascot
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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