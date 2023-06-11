'There's nowhere to hide' - Brian Meehan eager to take on St James's Palace big guns with Isaac Shelby

Isaac Shelby, a narrow runner-up in last month's French 2,000 Guineas, is on course for what is shaping up to be a red-hot renewal of the St James's Palace Stakes on the opening day of Royal Ascot.

With the 2,000 Guineas winners from Newmarket and the Curragh on target for the Group 1 contest, the St James's will decide the pecking order over a mile among the leading three-year-old colts in Europe and trainer Brian Meehan is confident Isaac Shelby has what it takes to serve it up to his rivals.

"The winner from France [Marhaba Ya Sanafi] came out and was probably unlucky not to be second in the French Derby so his form is good," said Meehan. "Isaac Shelby had a short break after the French Guineas and he's in great form."

Meehan won the St James's Palace with Most Improved in 2012, but Isaac Shelby will have to beat Guineas winners Chaldean and Paddington if he is to give his trainer a second success in the feature race on the first day of the royal meeting on Tuesday week.

The trainer added: "I wouldn't say I'm looking forward to taking them on, but when you go to these races it's what you expect. There's nowhere to hide at this level.

"My horse is grand, won his trial [in the Greenham] very well, followed it up in the French Guineas and I'm very happy with him."

Isaac Shelby was a winner on good to firm ground last season, while it was soft on his return in the Greenham, so Meehan is relaxed about the going at Ascot.

"He won a Group 2 on good to firm so I don't see that as a problem," said the Manton-based trainer. "There's supposed to be a lot of rain next week and Ascot looks after the track extremely well, so we wouldn't really be concerned about anything."

Isaac Shelby is rated a general 10-1 chance for the St James's Palace, with Newmarket winner Chaldean heading the market at 7-4 with William Hill, and could spearhead a potential team of four runners at Royal Ascot for Meehan.

William Hill: 7-4 Chaldean, 9-4 Paddington, 7-2 Cicero's Gift, 6 Mostabshir, 8 Al Riffa, Isaac Shelby, 10 bar

