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Royal Ascottoday
16:20 Ascot
premium

'There's nobody here' - a £10,000 bet on Ombudsman stings the bookies but it's the empty betting ring that has them really worried

David Jennings samples the atmosphere, or lack of it, in the betting ring at Royal Ascot

Ombudsman: performance of the day
Ombudsman flies home to victoryCredit: Edward Whitaker
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Kalooki's Jerry White painted a pretty bleak picture: "I would say my turnover is down 25 per cent on the same day last year. You know me, I'm known for being very positive, but on the whole, it's been much quieter than normal."

It was about 30 minutes after Ombudsman scorched the turf in one of the most stunning Royal Ascot performances of the modern era, burning bookmakers in the process, yet you could have kicked a football up and down the betting ring and barely been tackled. What was going on? 

Thomas Tuchel has a lot to answer for. No, not because he bizarrely left Cole Palmer and Phil Foden at home, but it seems he has robbed lots of racegoers from one of the best days of the whole year. So many must have stayed at home for England and Croatia. If that wasn't the reason then we are in deeper trouble. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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