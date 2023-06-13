Racing Post logo
'There was definitely an issue there' - Alan King hoping that a wind operation can revitalise Gold Cup hope Trueshan

Trueshan (left): set to run in Wednesday's Sagaro Stakes at Ascot
Trueshan beats Coltrane to win a third Long Distance Cup at Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Trueshan is reported back in strong work and on course for the Ascot Gold Cup by Alan King, who revealed that the top-class stayer has had a wind operation.

The trainer hopes he can bounce back to form after a disappointing start to the season, if the ground finally allows the seven-year-old to take his chance in the traditional highlight of next week's meeting.

Trueshan was beaten at odds-on in the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham in April then finished only fourth when even-money favourite for the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month.

David CarrReporter
Published on 13 June 2023Last updated 11:08, 13 June 2023
