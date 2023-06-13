'There was definitely an issue there' - Alan King hoping that a wind operation can revitalise Gold Cup hope Trueshan

Trueshan is reported back in strong work and on course for the Ascot Gold Cup by Alan King, who revealed that the top-class stayer has had a wind operation.

The trainer hopes he can bounce back to form after a disappointing start to the season, if the ground finally allows the seven-year-old to take his chance in the traditional highlight of next week's meeting.

Trueshan was beaten at odds-on in the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham in April then finished only fourth when even-money favourite for the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month.