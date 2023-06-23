There are incredible bargains to be found at Royal Ascot - and this is where

It is possible to spend a lot of money at Royal Ascot, whether you are eating, drinking or betting, yet there are some ways in which the fanciest of all racing occasions has something of the TK Maxx about it.

Unbeknownst to most of Ascot's customers, the royal racecourse is also a place where extraordinary clothing bargains can be acquired. Men can buy a brand new tie for a fiver, the same price for which women are able to purchase a lovely pashmina or camisole. If you want a pair of socks, the price is even more tempting at just £3. Even better, proceeds from any sales go to the Injured Jockeys Fund.

Whisper it quietly, but you could do all your Christmas shopping in one very affordable excursion. You simply need to know where to look.

The answer is by a wheelie bin in a temporary structure situated just around the corner from the main royal enclosure gates and the Frankie Dettori statue. Look for a sign that says 'Dress Code' and then make your way into a shop where you might well be served by a yoga teacher and actor named Sarah Lowe.

Sarah Lowe has bargains galore in the Ascot Dress Code shop

"Yesterday we had around 200 people in here," said Lowe, whose primary role is to assist those who, for an array of reasons, might find themselves struggling to comply with Royal Ascot's strict dress code.

She explained: "We're here to help if someone has had a wardrobe malfunction, if their shoes have fallen apart or maybe if they just need a safety pin. I even bring my own sewing kit and try to help out if people need last-minute repairs.

"Men's trousers have been the big issue this week. It's surprising how many people put their trousers on for the first time in a year just before they set off for Ascot. Some of them might have put on a stone or lost lots of weight, both of which cause problems. We're here to help anyone whose trousers have split or those who just need a safety pin to hold the trousers up."

Lowe – who in 2018 played the role of Sir Michael Caine's daughter in the film King Of Thieves – is also able to sell ladies' hat pins for £5 and skirt extenders for £10. Morning coats are not on the price list but if you get to Ascot without a top hat or shoes, all hope is far from lost.

"People don't realise you can get a top hat from us for £50," added Lowe. "That's the deposit price but you can obviously then go home with the hat and know the £50 has gone to a great charity."

