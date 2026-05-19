- More
The Royal Ascot countdown starts now - make sure you don't miss out with 20% off Racing Post+ for a whole year
You know Royal Ascot is on the horizon when Tom Segal's first Ante-Post Pricewise of the meeting is published and that happy day has now arrived, as you can see by reading Segal's take on the Gold Cup.
Segal is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise, the full schedule for which is below. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.
Not a subscriber? You can join up now using the code ASCOTPW20 and get 20% off either package for a full year.
Upon signing up for the Ultimate package you will receive full Racing Post+ access, including our award-winning journalism, exclusive premium tips, the pro card, race replays, the digital newspaper and our full range of newsletters. The Ascot countdown will also include exclusive Royal Ascot Stable Tours and a line-up of top punters in The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night.
Sign up to the Tipping package and you will get exclusive betting advice from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer.
The full line-up for the Ante-Post Pricewise series is:
- Tuesday, May 19 - Gold Cup
- Wednesday, May 20 - Prince of Wales’s Stakes
- Tuesday, May 26 - Commonwealth Cup
- Tuesday, June 2 - Queen Anne Stakes
- Wednesday, June 3 - King Charles III/Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
- Tuesday, June 9 - Royal Hunt Cup
- Wednesday, June 10 - Wokingham Stakes
Ante-Post Pricewise special offer: Get 20% off a full year of Racing Post+ Ultimate
Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year.
Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Gold Cup
- 'He's surely the one to be on' - Tom Segal has another strong Gold Cup fancy after tipping Trawlerman at 10-1 last year
- George Scott eyes French Group 1 for flagbearer Caballo De Mar ahead of Gold Cup at Ascot
- Queen Anne could still be on agenda for Damysus after 'things didn't really pan out for him' in Lockinge
- Defending champion Trawlerman 'not a definite runner' in next month's Gold Cup at Royal Ascot
- Big-race trends: key stats to help you find the winner of the Gold Cup
- 'He's surely the one to be on' - Tom Segal has another strong Gold Cup fancy after tipping Trawlerman at 10-1 last year
- George Scott eyes French Group 1 for flagbearer Caballo De Mar ahead of Gold Cup at Ascot
- Queen Anne could still be on agenda for Damysus after 'things didn't really pan out for him' in Lockinge
- Defending champion Trawlerman 'not a definite runner' in next month's Gold Cup at Royal Ascot