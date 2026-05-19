The Royal Ascot countdown starts now - make sure you don't miss out with 20% off Racing Post+ for a whole year

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You know Royal Ascot is on the horizon when Tom Segal's first Ante-Post Pricewise of the meeting is published and that happy day has now arrived, as you can see by reading Segal's take on the Gold Cup.

Segal is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise , the full schedule for which is below. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.

Not a subscriber? You can join up now using the code ASCOTPW20 and get 20% off either package for a full year.

Upon signing up for the Ultimate package you will receive full Racing Post+ access, including our award-winning journalism, exclusive premium tips, the pro card, race replays, the digital newspaper and our full range of newsletters. The Ascot countdown will also include exclusive Royal Ascot Stable Tours and a line-up of top punters in The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night.

Sign up to the Tipping package and you will get exclusive betting advice from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy, Johnny Dineen and golf's greatest tipster Steve Palmer.

The full line-up for the Ante-Post Pricewise series is:

Tuesday, May 19 - Gold Cup

Gold Cup Wednesday, May 20 - Prince of Wales’s Stakes

Tuesday, May 26 - Commonwealth Cup

Tuesday, June 2 - Queen Anne Stakes

Wednesday, June 3 - King Charles III/Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Tuesday, June 9 - Royal Hunt Cup

Wednesday, June 10 - Wokingham Stakes

Royal Ascot is almost upon us and what better way to prepare for the biggest race in the calendar than with the unrivalled insight offered by 'Pricewise' Tom Segal. Our top tipster is tackling the great summer festival in even more depth this year in an expanded Ante-Post Pricewise series. All his tips are exclusively available to Racing Post+ UItimate and Racing Post+ Tipping subscribers.. Pick the package that best suits your needs and sign up now using the code ASCOTPW20 to get 20% off either package for a full year.

Offer ends Tuesday 30th June 2026. New customers only. After the promotional period ends you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.