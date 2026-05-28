'The others can have all the spotlight' - Francis Graffard happy to be flying under the radar ahead of blockbuster Royal Ascot showdown

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Francis Graffard and the Aga Khan Studs team are preparing for a crucial few weeks in which their three highest-profile horses are all being readied for major races in Britain.

Graffard revealed during a press conference for Sunday's Prix du Jockey Club that both Calandagan and Daryz now had targets firmly fixed to their backs, and the trainer is looking forward to Rayif being able to slip into Royal Ascot and a summit meeting of the three Guineas winners somewhat under the radar.

Rayif downed Puerto Rico to land the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp last month but is as big as 9-1 for the St James's Palace Stakes, with the betting dominated by 2,000 Guineas one-two Bow Echo and Gstaad.

"I’ll be happy if he is a little bit forgotten," said Graffard. "The others can all have the spotlight for the St James’s Palace.

Rayif: winner of the Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp Credit: Racing Post/Burton

"He’s amazing, Rayif. If you look at his form it’s very strong and we had excuses in the Lagardere last year, so I’m not surprised he won the French Guineas.

"My only concern was that I usually use racing to get a horse completely ready for a big target and with him he didn’t have a chance to run before the French Guineas. But in terms of quality I thought he was able to do something big.

"I wouldn’t mind being able to go the St James’s Palace as an underdog."

Daryz has made two major statements in the Prix Ganay and last week's Prix Aga Khan IV and is on track for the Prince of Wales's Stakes the day after Rayif runs in the St James's Palace, while Calandagan is set to return to Epsom a week on Saturday for a second crack at the Coolmore Coronation Cup, a year on from his most recent defeat.

"They’re both in very good shape. I couldn’t be happier with them," said Graffard. "Calandagan has been trained for Epsom and hopefully the ground won’t get too soft.

Jan Brueghel beats Calandagan in the 2025 Coronation Cup at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I’m very happy with him, he looks well and I feel like he wants to go back to work. He needs to go back to the races and he’s ready."

Graffard added: "Daryz came out of his race very well. I’m very happy that he has shown this incredible turn of foot [this season]. They are very different in how they move and how they accelerate, too.

"But Daryz has been incredible and although the Prince of Wales's Stakes is going to be a very tough race, I have a good horse to try and win this race. Fingers crossed everything will go well between now and then."

Coolmore Coronation Cup (Epsom, June 6)

Betfred: 11-8 Calandagan, 5-2 Jan Brueghel, 5 Convergent, 8 Lambourn, 14 Goliath, 16 bar.

St James's Palace Stakes (Ascot, June 16)

William Hill: 10-11 Bow Echo, 5-2 Gstaad, 8 Rayif, 12 Puerto Rico, 16 Talk Of New York, 20 Distant Storm, 33 bar.

Prince of Wales's Stakes (Ascot, June 17)

Paddy Power: 6-5 Daryz, 5-2 Ombudsman, 7 Almaqam, 8 Calandagan, 10 Minnie Hauk, 14 Kalpana, 20 bar.

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