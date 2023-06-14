The dream team: David Jennings assesses Willie Mullins' chances at Royal Ascot next week

Jump racing titan Willie Mullins is pointing a strong team towards the Flat next week as he takes aim at the riches of Royal Ascot, but who is he sending over and what chance might they have? David Jennings' assess the top trainer's squad here

The dream team

Bring On The Night (Ascot Stakes)

It turns out he was trying to do the impossible last year against Coltrane off level weights as Callum Hutchinson took 5lb off the winner. Has seemingly been kept fresh for this and Coltrane is now rated 19lb higher than he was this time last year. A repeat performance should be good enough.

DJ's star rating: *****

Scaramanga (Ascot Stakes)

Rated 89 and will do well to get in. Won the Iroquois Hurdle last month on the back of finishing fourth in the Coral Cup but Bring On The Night would appear the stable number one.

Star rating: **

Vauban (Copper Horse Stakes)

The 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner boasts a rating of 160 over hurdles. Only rated 101 on the Flat and hard to envisage anything beating him in this, unless a few bruising battles with Constitution Hill and State Man have taken their toll.

Star rating: *****

Absurde (Copper Horse Stakes)

Smart performer for Chantilly-based Carlos Laffon-Parias in France where he was twice touched off at Listed level and has a Racing Post Rating of 109 on his CV from a Group 3. Got the job done at 2-7 in a Killarney novice hurdle having been keen on stable debut.

Star rating: ***

Echoes In Rain: a Gold Cup winner for Willie Mullins? Credit: Patrick McCann

Echoes In Rain (Gold Cup)

In what looks the most open Gold Cup for many a year with no Stradivarius or Kyprios around, Echoes In Rain goes there with a live chance. Burning Victory was beaten only a length and a half into fourth in a better running of the race last year and Echoes In Rain is rated 10lb higher than her over hurdles.

Star rating: ****

Echoes In Rain 16:20 Ascot

Stratum (Queen Alexandra)

The winner of the race for the last two years and there must be every chance he can complete the hat-trick with Frankie Dettori likely to be aboard for his final Royal Ascot ride.

Star rating: ****

