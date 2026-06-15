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2026 St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Get the full lowdown on one of the most highly anticipated races of the week at Royal Ascot, the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20), from our team of tipping experts in our extensive runner-by-runner guide.
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St James's Palace Stakes: forecast betting odds for the big race
Horses listed in racecard order
Bow Echo 4-5f
Gstaad 11-4
Lord Britain 250-1
Power Blue 100-1
Puerto Rico 12-1
Talk Of New York 7-2
St James's Palace Stakes: final declarations and the full list of runners and riders
1 Bow Echo
Hugely progressive and unbeaten in four races, all over a mile on good/firmer; impressively bagged Classic honours at Newmarket in sole start this term, earning a Racing Post Rating that makes him the joint-best 2,000 Guineas winner since Frankel; the next two home, Gstaad and Distant Storm, franked by form by filling the first two places in the Irish version; sets a tall standard, accordingly, and his trajectory brings the tantalising prospect of even bigger figures; massively exciting colt.
Trainer: George Boughey
Jockey: Billy Loughnane
Forecast odds: 4-5f
2 Gstaad
Unraced on ground slower than yielding; very solid performer who continues to improve steadily and has never finished out of the first two; readily landed the Coventry at this meeting 12 months ago and has performed well at Group/Grade 1 level since, most recently registering a three-length success in the Irish 2,000 Guineas at the Curragh, taking record over a mile to 2-3; clear best of the remainder behind Bow Echo at Newmarket in May and should give the rematch his best shot.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Ryan Moore
Forecast odds: 11-4
3 Lord Britain
Quite a progressive sort on the all-weather and has gained wins over 7f at Kempton, including in Class 4 handicap latest start; soundly beaten in both turf attempts, always behind in the 2,000 Guineas on second occasion; plenty to find and plenty to prove back in this sphere.
Trainer: Ismail Mohammed and Jose Santos
Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette
Forecast odds: 250-1
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4 Power Blue
Gained his two-year-old Group 1 success over 6f then ran respectably over 7f on reappearance; midfield in the 2,000 Guineas and fourth in the Irish equivalent since upped to a mile, both times finishing behind some of today's rivals and leaving the impression he ideally needs a return to shorter; likely to be outstayed and outclassed.
Trainer: Robson Aguiar
Jockey: David Egan
Forecast odds: 100-1
5 Puerto Rico
Stablemate of Gstaad; appears versatile as regards ground; tough colt who proved a useful maiden prior to ending last season with a hat-trick upped to 7f/1m in major juvenile races, including two French Group 1s; creditable fourth when favourite for the Poulains at Longchamp on reappearance; has significant form, may rate higher still over this distance and looks set to have his own way up front (gained his wins making all); one of the main players.
Trainer: Aidan O'Brien
Jockey: Christophe Soumillon
Forecast odds: 12-1
6 Talk Of New York
Very promising colt who has a record of 3-4 overall and 2-2 since wearing a hood; above-average winner of the Heron Stakes at Sandown (1m, good; Listed) most recently, coming off strong pace set by a stablemate and storming clear to beat his closest pursuer by over five lengths; looks a Group 1 performer in the making, the way he's going, and it should be remembered that he was second-favourite in ante-post betting for the 2,000 Guineas prior to a change of plan; adds great interest.
Trainer: Charlie Appleby
Jockey: William Buick
Forecast odds: 7-2
The St James's Palace Stakes verdict
Bow Echo
By Steve Boow
Being one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners this century and still improving, the unbeaten Bow Echo should plausibly have the class to overcome a possible steady gallop, especially as his bright young rider Billy Loughnane will be wise to such tactical considerations. A different day, different track, different race-shape and solid record of steady progress combine to give Gstaad (second choice) a conceivable fighting chance in his rematch with the selection, though whether he can reverse the placings is another matter.
Read more:
2026 Queen Anne Stakes tips: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on day one of Royal Ascot
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