Sir Mark Prescott in race against time to get top filly ready for summer Group 1 targets

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Sir Mark Prescott is facing a race against time to get his leading three-year-old filly Moon Target back in action in time for next month's French Oaks or Royal Ascot.

Moon Target has been a little slow to come to hand this spring but worked nicely on Friday for owners Cheveley Park Stud, who won the French Oaks with Confidential Lady 20 years ago.

That was a first Classic success for Prescott who has also entered Moon Target in Royal Ascot's Group 1 Coronation Stakes on June 19. The French Oaks, or Prix de Diane, is five days earlier on June 14.