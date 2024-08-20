Should you back or avoid these six favourites at York's Ebor festival this week?

We assess the chances of six favourites at York's Ebor festival to determine whether you should back or avoid them at the current prices . . .

Race: Tattersalls Acomb Stakes (2:25, Wednesday)

Odds: 11-10

Four unbeaten juveniles make up a good field of 11 for this year's Acomb Stakes and Ruling Court is the one heading the market.

By Justify out of Inchargeofme, the €2,300,000 purchase caught the eye when winning by five and a half lengths on his debut at Sandown.

Ruling Court scores impressively on debut Credit: Edward Whitaker

From that 7f maiden, Stanhope Gardens (third) has won since while Pantile Warrior (second) ran well in a mile maiden at Newbury on Friday.

Ruling Court's form and pedigree stacks up nicely, so his short price is warranted.

Verdict: Back

Ruling Court 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Race: Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (3:00, Wednesday)

Odds: 11-8

Aidan O'Brien made the call to supplement Los Angeles for £20,000 last week, adding to his already strong hand with Illinois.

His performance in the Irish Derby showed a gritty side to the Camelot colt that had yet to be seen, seeing off the sustained late charge of Sunway.

Los Angeles and Ryan Moore winning the Irish Derby Credit: Patrick McCann

He has a 5lb Group 1 penalty to shoulder in this company while King's Gambit, his nearest rival in the market, gets in off 9st 2lb having been beaten on his last two starts.

That difference in the weights could be key. Furthermore, King's Gambit was second to Jayarebe in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot, form that got a boost last week as the winner chased home Economics in the Prix Guillaume d'Ornano.

Verdict: Avoid

Los Angeles 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Juddmonte International Stakes (3:35, Wednesday)

Odds: 5-4

City Of Troy is bound to go off favourite in what looks like a Juddmonte International for the ages.

Whether he goes off odds-on or odds-against is another question, but the Derby hero sets a good standard and gets 7lb from his elders.

City Of Troy (left) sees off Ghostwriter (middle) and Al Riffa (right) in the Coral-Eclipse

Although he made hard work of the Coral-Eclipse, Al Riffa has franked the form thanks to his Group 1 success in Germany and Aidan O'Brien believes the race was not run to suit the Classic winner at Sandown.

However, this will be City Of Troy's hardest test to date with opposition such as Alflaila, Calandagan, Bluestocking and Zarakem and this could be his first start on good to firm ground.

At the prices, good cases can be made for most of his opposition, so he can be taken on.

Verdict: Avoid

City Of Troy 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: British EBF & Sir Henry Cecil Galtres Stakes (4:10, Thursday)

Odds: 6-4

There was plenty of hope surrounding Sea Just In Time at the beginning of the Flat season after her successful debut in a 1m2f maiden at Newmarket in May.

She was sent off at odds of 1-2 to win the Agnes Keyser Fillies' Stakes a month later, but she could manage only sixth of seven in that Listed event.

The Sea The Stars filly put that behind her to win a 1m4f fillies' novice at Kempton earlier this month, though she did have a 7lb penalty to navigate.

Although she won by just a length at odds of 2-5, the victory looked comfortable and this isn't a vintage race.

Verdict: Back

Sea Just In Time 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Race: Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes (3:35, Friday)

Odds: 9-4

The swing in the weights that Asfoora gets with Big Evs for her narrow loss in the King George Qatar Stakes earlier this month is a big positive for her chances in the Nunthorpe.

The Henry Dwyer-trained six-year-old had 5lb more to carry at Glorious Goodwood than her younger sparring partner, but when they meet at York later this week, she will be getting 1lb from Mick Appleby's Group 1 winner.

Big Evs (left) just holds on from Asfoora (right) at Goodwood Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Asfoora was given plenty to do from an off-the-pace position on her last start and the presence of Rogue Lightning and Live In The Dream made her route through the race far from easy.

The more galloping nature of York will probably suit her better than a sharp five furlongs at Goodwood, so she is a worthy favourite.

However, she will be taking on some new rivals on Friday, notably Bradsell who beat Highfield Princess in last year's King's Stand at Royal Ascot, so this isn't a penalty kick.

Verdict: Back

Asfoora 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Henry Dwyer

Race: Sky Bet City Of York Stakes (3:00, Saturday)

Odds: 9-4

Audience has put in two career-best efforts from three runs this season.

His first Group 1 success in the Lockinge Stakes at the start of the season caught a few by surprise, especially due to the fact that his stablemate Inspiral was the 2-1 favourite for the same Cheveley Park Stud ownership, but the form looks good now.

Audience: winning the Lockinge Stakes in May Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The runner-up, Charyn, has won two Group 1s since and the third-placed Witch Hunter came a nose away from winning the Hungerford Stakes for the second year in a row on Saturday.

After a slight disappointment in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, Audience made all to impressively win the Lennox Stakes under a penalty at Glorious Goodwood having received notable market support before the off. Seven furlongs on quick ground are the five-year-old's preferred conditions and he was second in this race last year.

Verdict: Back

Audience 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

