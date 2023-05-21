'She's one of the fastest in the land' - James McDonald sweet on Australian sprinters at Royal Ascot

British racing should get set for another dazzling display of brazen Australian speed at Royal Ascot next month, visiting rider James McDonald has warned.

McDonald was aboard Nature Strip last year when he bolted up in the King's Stand Stakes, adding to the wins of Choisir, Takeover Target, Miss Andretti and Scenic Blast in that race.

Ascot's Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes has also been won by Australian raiders, in the shape of Choisir, who achieved the sprint double in 2003, and Black Caviar, and McDonald hopes to win both races.