'She looks the best three-year-old filly in training' - who are the layers siding with at the royal meeting?

Is the Queen Anne between Modern Games and Inspiral? And who are you on?

Pat Cooney, bet365 I suppose so, and I’ll take Modern Games purely on recency bias. The last time Inspiral ran was when she disappointed here in October, yet Modern Games won the Lockinge a month ago. From a value view, Native Trail has to be the each-way option. This will be his second run back after his wind operation, and his best form puts him right there with the big two.

Barry Orr, Betfair It really does look that way. Modern Games is so tough and genuine and has the benefit of a couple of runs this season. Inspiral makes her seasonal debut at Royal Ascot, as she did last season, and won’t want for fitness but even with the 3lb fillies’ allowance I think she could struggle to beat Modern Games.

Alan Reilly, BoyleSports It looks an absolute match but wouldn’t be a betting proposition for me. Modern Games comes into the race on the back of a solid performance in the Lockinge and the stable seems in much better form approaching the meeting than it had recently been. Inspiral might be best fresh and I don’t see that much between them.